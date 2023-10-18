2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards nominees announced

One of the biggest events in celebrating some of the best voices in the gospel music industry will take place next month.
Since its inception 16 years ago, the Crown Gospel Music Awards has become the African continent’s premier gospel music awards ceremony.
The highly-anticipated gospel awards event, founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s World Gospel Powerhouse, recently announced this year’s nominees at a glitzy affair in Sandton.
Tebs David leads the pack with six nominations.
His single “Makabongwe” will compete with Butho Vuthela’s “Ethembeni Bambelela”, Ntokozo Ngongoma’s “Izindlela Zakhe”, Nathi Sithole’s “Baba Mlondolozi” and Jumbo Nyangiwe’s “Makabongwe Ujesu” for Best Gospel Song award.
Londiwe Kamasondo Cele, Sindi Ntombela and Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo will go head to head in the Best Gospel Female Artist category, while Rofhiwa Manyaga, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Omega Kenou, Zolisa Kwinana, Canaan Nyathi, Dumi Mkokstand and Tebs David vie for the Best Gospel Male Artist award.
Mbokazi, the executive producer of the awards, shared her excitement at seeing new faces that have made it into the 2023 nomination list.
“The industry is growing. The competition in the ‘Big Two’ categories, Best Gospel artist and Best Gospel song is fierce, and we urge fans to vote”
MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe, said, “As Gauteng, we are honoured to host the Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage.
“As Gauteng, we would really love to keep the Crowns for another seven years”.
Among the 300 big names who will be in attendance are Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and Mcdonald Ndou.
The awards will take place at Orlando Stadium on November 26 and there will be several events leading up to the awards ceremony. Tickets are available through TicketPro and Spar.
This year’s nominees are:
Best Gospel Jazz Song
Letia – “Take It To The Lord”
Swazi – “Holy Ghost Outpouring”
Clauds – “I Won’t Fear”
Best Gospel A cappella
JTG Gospel Choir – “Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye”
Reality 7 – “Baba”
Jehova Praise Mass Choir – “E jesu”
Yithu Laba Gospel Singers - “Thandaza”
Best Gospel Rap
AB Central – “Indoda Must Pray”
Vovee & LG – “Praying For Africa”
Milli The Shepherd – “Restore My Soul”
Best Community Outreach
Godfrey Mahlangu
Amawele Mawelane
Letia
Best Community Radio Station
Tambo FM – Buseka Nomandla
Siyathuthuka FM – Siphelele Ncebo Myeni
Nqubeka Community Radio – Sbonelo Mbatha
Imbokodo FM – Sizwe Manqele
Opulence Radio – Angel Poe
Best Gospel TV Show
“Amahubo” – Urban Brew
“Women with Purpose”– One Gospel
“Imvuselelo” – Dumisa
“Hello Mamoruti” – Gospel Lifestyle TV
“Zion Reloaded” – 1KZN
“Umthombo” – Soweto TV
Best Gospel Producer Album
Khaya Mthethewa – “3C LIVE”
Simphiwe “Mahic Hands”Ngcobo – “Go Explo”
Tebs David – “Tebs David – Makabongwe”
Bheka Mthethewa – “Umukhethwa”
Best Gospel Newcomer
Sibusiso Nzima
Revelation Worship
Muzi Zimu
Soso Sonwabo Maholwane
Vuyile Mboniswa
Ndumiso Zungu
Clap and Tap
True Faith Full Gospel Choir
Full Gospel Holy Choir
Isaac and the Mighty Messengers
Spiritual Gospel Choir
Best Amazioni
Jehova Praise Mass Choir
David Theking
Bhekani King Mncube
Best Gospel Itende
Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo – “Uphakeme kakhulu”
Jumbo – “Makabongwe Jesu”
Sindiswa Maseko – “Umoya Ka jehova”
Best Gospel Video
Bulelani Ndebele
Sbu Banda
Dr Excel Makhwiting
Best Gospel Collaboration
3C Live featuring Khaya Mthethwa
Swazi featuring Putuma Tiso
Dumi featuring Lebo Sekgobela
Futhi Mhlongo featuring Betusile
Rofhiwa Manyanga featuring Takie Ndou
Ndumiso featuring Thina Zungu
Best Gospel Live Recording
Gershow Ntimane
Dumi Mkokstad
Tebs David
Boni Maleke
Best Gospel Group
3C Live
Tembisa Gospel Group
Go Explo
Di Bruin
Best Gospel Worship Song
Colleen Maluleke – “Song Of Breakthrough”
3C Live – “Communion With The King”
Go Explo – “Ufanel’udumo”
Sonwabo – “Bayede”
Dr Excel – “Have Your Way”
Best of Africa Gospel Artist
Everton Mlalazi – Zimbabwe
Sesame – Botswana
Tsepo Lesola – Botswana
Ov Prince – Nigeria
Best Traditional Gospel Song
Lombard Matshinge – “Jehova Shammah”
Rofhiwa Manyanga – “Johane 14”
Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela”
Jonas Masotla – “Kena Kena”
Qiniso Nsele – “Ngokhala Kubani”
Sbu Banda – “Sine Gama”
Canaan Nyathi – “Ungu Jehova”
Best Gospel Song Writer
3C Live – “Power In The Blood”
Andile Kamajola – “Sekudlule Konke”
Dumi Mkokstand – “Vumbelimnandi”
Gundo Nemekula – “U Mukhethwa”
Classic of All Time
Andile Kamajola – “Ngendlala Indumiso”
Ga Ndlela – “Ukhona Umoya Ongwele”
Babo – “Amatshe”
Thobekile – “Wonderful Day”
Joseph Tshawana – “Xihanya Nomu”
Best Contemporary Gospel Song
Jabulile J – “Miracle Worker”
King D – “Miracle”
Phindy P – “Ngobambelela”
Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One”
Sbu Noah – “Malifezeke”
Franki and I – “Forgiven”
Best Gospel Praise Song
Tebs David – “Makabongwe”
3C Live – “You Are”
Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One”
Gershow – “Jeso O Tshepehile”
Best Gospel Female Artist
Londiwe Kamasondo Cele
Sindi Ntombela
Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo
Best Gospel Male Artist
Rofhiwa Manyaga
Jumbo Nyangiwe
Omega Kenou
Zolisa Kwinana
Canaan Nyathi
Dumi Mkokstand
Tebs David
Best Gospel Album
3C Live – “Communion With The King”
King D – “Perfect Love”
Coleen Maluleke – “Word Prayer Worship”
Dumi Mkokstad – “The Overflow Gcwala Kimi”
Best Gospel Artist
Omega Kenou
Andile Majola
Canaan Nyathi
Jumbo Nyangiwe
Tebs David
Best Gospel Song
Tebs David – “Makabongwe”
Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela”
Ntokozo Ngongoma – “Izindlela Zakhe”
Nathi Sithole – “Baba Mlondolozi”
Jumbo Nyangiwe – “Makabongwe Ujesu”