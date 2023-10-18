Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards nominees announced

Tebs David received six nominations for this year’s Crown Gospel Awards. Picture: Instagram

Tebs David received six nominations for this year’s Crown Gospel Awards. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

One of the biggest events in celebrating some of the best voices in the gospel music industry will take place next month.

Since its inception 16 years ago, the Crown Gospel Music Awards has become the African continent’s premier gospel music awards ceremony.

The highly-anticipated gospel awards event, founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s World Gospel Powerhouse, recently announced this year’s nominees at a glitzy affair in Sandton.

Tebs David leads the pack with six nominations.

His single “Makabongwe” will compete with Butho Vuthela’s “Ethembeni Bambelela”, Ntokozo Ngongoma’s “Izindlela Zakhe”, Nathi Sithole’s “Baba Mlondolozi” and Jumbo Nyangiwe’s “Makabongwe Ujesu” for Best Gospel Song award.

Londiwe Kamasondo Cele, Sindi Ntombela and Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo will go head to head in the Best Gospel Female Artist category, while Rofhiwa Manyaga, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Omega Kenou, Zolisa Kwinana, Canaan Nyathi, Dumi Mkokstand and Tebs David vie for the Best Gospel Male Artist award.

Mbokazi, the executive producer of the awards, shared her excitement at seeing new faces that have made it into the 2023 nomination list.

“The industry is growing. The competition in the ‘Big Two’ categories, Best Gospel artist and Best Gospel song is fierce, and we urge fans to vote”

MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe, said, “As Gauteng, we are honoured to host the Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage.

“As Gauteng, we would really love to keep the Crowns for another seven years”.

Among the 300 big names who will be in attendance are Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and Mcdonald Ndou.

The awards will take place at Orlando Stadium on November 26 and there will be several events leading up to the awards ceremony. Tickets are available through TicketPro and Spar.

This year’s nominees are:

Best Gospel Jazz Song

Letia – “Take It To The Lord”

Swazi – “Holy Ghost Outpouring”

Clauds – “I Won’t Fear”

Best Gospel A cappella

JTG Gospel Choir – “Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye”

Reality 7 – “Baba”

Jehova Praise Mass Choir – “E jesu”

Yithu Laba Gospel Singers - “Thandaza”

Best Gospel Rap

AB Central – “Indoda Must Pray”

Vovee & LG – “Praying For Africa”

Milli The Shepherd – “Restore My Soul”

Best Community Outreach

Godfrey Mahlangu

Amawele Mawelane

Letia

Best Community Radio Station

Tambo FM – Buseka Nomandla

Siyathuthuka FM – Siphelele Ncebo Myeni

Nqubeka Community Radio – Sbonelo Mbatha

Imbokodo FM – Sizwe Manqele

Opulence Radio – Angel Poe

Best Gospel TV Show

“Amahubo” – Urban Brew

“Women with Purpose”– One Gospel

“Imvuselelo” – Dumisa

“Hello Mamoruti” – Gospel Lifestyle TV

“Zion Reloaded” – 1KZN

“Umthombo” – Soweto TV

Best Gospel Producer Album

Khaya Mthethewa – “3C LIVE”

Simphiwe “Mahic Hands”Ngcobo – “Go Explo”

Tebs David – “Tebs David – Makabongwe”

Bheka Mthethewa – “Umukhethwa”

Best Gospel Newcomer

Sibusiso Nzima

Revelation Worship

Muzi Zimu

Soso Sonwabo Maholwane

Vuyile Mboniswa

Ndumiso Zungu

Clap and Tap

True Faith Full Gospel Choir

Full Gospel Holy Choir

Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir

Best Amazioni

Jehova Praise Mass Choir

David Theking

Bhekani King Mncube

Best Gospel Itende

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo – “Uphakeme kakhulu”

Jumbo – “Makabongwe Jesu”

Sindiswa Maseko – “Umoya Ka jehova”

Best Gospel Video

Bulelani Ndebele

Sbu Banda

Dr Excel Makhwiting

Best Gospel Collaboration

3C Live featuring Khaya Mthethwa

Swazi featuring Putuma Tiso

Dumi featuring Lebo Sekgobela

Futhi Mhlongo featuring Betusile

Rofhiwa Manyanga featuring Takie Ndou

Ndumiso featuring Thina Zungu

Best Gospel Live Recording

Gershow Ntimane

Dumi Mkokstad

Tebs David

Boni Maleke

Best Gospel Group

3C Live

Tembisa Gospel Group

Go Explo

Di Bruin

Best Gospel Worship Song

Colleen Maluleke – “Song Of Breakthrough”

3C Live – “Communion With The King”

Go Explo – “Ufanel’udumo”

Sonwabo – “Bayede”

Dr Excel – “Have Your Way”

Best of Africa Gospel Artist

Everton Mlalazi – Zimbabwe

Sesame – Botswana

Tsepo Lesola – Botswana

Ov Prince – Nigeria

Best Traditional Gospel Song

Lombard Matshinge – “Jehova Shammah”

Rofhiwa Manyanga – “Johane 14”

Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela”

Jonas Masotla – “Kena Kena”

Qiniso Nsele – “Ngokhala Kubani”

Sbu Banda – “Sine Gama”

Canaan Nyathi – “Ungu Jehova”

Best Gospel Song Writer

3C Live – “Power In The Blood”

Andile Kamajola – “Sekudlule Konke”

Dumi Mkokstand – “Vumbelimnandi”

Gundo Nemekula – “U Mukhethwa”

Classic of All Time

Andile Kamajola – “Ngendlala Indumiso”

Ga Ndlela – “Ukhona Umoya Ongwele”

Babo – “Amatshe”

Thobekile – “Wonderful Day”

Joseph Tshawana – “Xihanya Nomu”

Best Contemporary Gospel Song

Jabulile J – “Miracle Worker”

King D – “Miracle”

Phindy P – “Ngobambelela”

Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One”

Sbu Noah – “Malifezeke”

Franki and I – “Forgiven”

Best Gospel Praise Song

Tebs David – “Makabongwe”

3C Live – “You Are”

Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One”

Gershow – “Jeso O Tshepehile”

Best Gospel Female Artist

Londiwe Kamasondo Cele

Sindi Ntombela

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo

Best Gospel Male Artist

Rofhiwa Manyaga

Jumbo Nyangiwe

Omega Kenou

Zolisa Kwinana

Canaan Nyathi

Dumi Mkokstand

Tebs David

Best Gospel Album

3C Live – “Communion With The King”

King D – “Perfect Love”

Coleen Maluleke – “Word Prayer Worship”

Dumi Mkokstad – “The Overflow Gcwala Kimi”

Best Gospel Artist

Omega Kenou

Andile Majola

Canaan Nyathi

Jumbo Nyangiwe

Tebs David

Best Gospel Song

Tebs David – “Makabongwe”

Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela”

Ntokozo Ngongoma – “Izindlela Zakhe”

Nathi Sithole – “Baba Mlondolozi”

Jumbo Nyangiwe – “Makabongwe Ujesu”

Related Topics:

JohannesburgEntertainmentArtistsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentPop culture