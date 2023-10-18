2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards nominees announced

One of the biggest events in celebrating some of the best voices in the gospel music industry will take place next month. Since its inception 16 years ago, the Crown Gospel Music Awards has become the African continent’s premier gospel music awards ceremony.

The highly-anticipated gospel awards event, founded by Zanele Mbokazi’s World Gospel Powerhouse, recently announced this year’s nominees at a glitzy affair in Sandton. Tebs David leads the pack with six nominations. His single “Makabongwe” will compete with Butho Vuthela’s “Ethembeni Bambelela”, Ntokozo Ngongoma’s “Izindlela Zakhe”, Nathi Sithole’s “Baba Mlondolozi” and Jumbo Nyangiwe’s “Makabongwe Ujesu” for Best Gospel Song award.

Londiwe Kamasondo Cele, Sindi Ntombela and Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo will go head to head in the Best Gospel Female Artist category, while Rofhiwa Manyaga, Jumbo Nyangiwe, Omega Kenou, Zolisa Kwinana, Canaan Nyathi, Dumi Mkokstand and Tebs David vie for the Best Gospel Male Artist award. Mbokazi, the executive producer of the awards, shared her excitement at seeing new faces that have made it into the 2023 nomination list. “The industry is growing. The competition in the ‘Big Two’ categories, Best Gospel artist and Best Gospel song is fierce, and we urge fans to vote”

MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe, said, “As Gauteng, we are honoured to host the Crowns. I am blown away by the level of excellence displayed here and the talent that has been on stage. “As Gauteng, we would really love to keep the Crowns for another seven years”. Among the 300 big names who will be in attendance are Winnie Ntshaba, Sophie Ndaba and Mcdonald Ndou.

The awards will take place at Orlando Stadium on November 26 and there will be several events leading up to the awards ceremony. Tickets are available through TicketPro and Spar. This year’s nominees are: Best Gospel Jazz Song

Letia – “Take It To The Lord” Swazi – “Holy Ghost Outpouring” Clauds – “I Won’t Fear”

Best Gospel A cappella JTG Gospel Choir – “Bek’ithemba Lakho Kuye” Reality 7 – “Baba”

Jehova Praise Mass Choir – “E jesu” Yithu Laba Gospel Singers - “Thandaza” Best Gospel Rap

AB Central – “Indoda Must Pray” Vovee & LG – “Praying For Africa” Milli The Shepherd – “Restore My Soul”

Best Community Outreach Godfrey Mahlangu Amawele Mawelane

Letia Best Community Radio Station Tambo FM – Buseka Nomandla

Siyathuthuka FM – Siphelele Ncebo Myeni Nqubeka Community Radio – Sbonelo Mbatha Imbokodo FM – Sizwe Manqele

Opulence Radio – Angel Poe Best Gospel TV Show “Amahubo” – Urban Brew

“Women with Purpose”– One Gospel “Imvuselelo” – Dumisa “Hello Mamoruti” – Gospel Lifestyle TV

“Zion Reloaded” – 1KZN “Umthombo” – Soweto TV Best Gospel Producer Album

Khaya Mthethewa – “3C LIVE” Simphiwe “Mahic Hands”Ngcobo – “Go Explo” Tebs David – “Tebs David – Makabongwe”

Bheka Mthethewa – “Umukhethwa” Best Gospel Newcomer Sibusiso Nzima

Revelation Worship Muzi Zimu Soso Sonwabo Maholwane

Vuyile Mboniswa Ndumiso Zungu Clap and Tap

True Faith Full Gospel Choir Full Gospel Holy Choir Isaac and the Mighty Messengers

Spiritual Gospel Choir Best Amazioni Jehova Praise Mass Choir

David Theking Bhekani King Mncube Best Gospel Itende

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo – “Uphakeme kakhulu” Jumbo – “Makabongwe Jesu” Sindiswa Maseko – “Umoya Ka jehova”

Best Gospel Video Bulelani Ndebele Sbu Banda

Dr Excel Makhwiting Best Gospel Collaboration 3C Live featuring Khaya Mthethwa

Swazi featuring Putuma Tiso Dumi featuring Lebo Sekgobela Futhi Mhlongo featuring Betusile

Rofhiwa Manyanga featuring Takie Ndou Ndumiso featuring Thina Zungu Best Gospel Live Recording

Gershow Ntimane Dumi Mkokstad Tebs David

Boni Maleke Best Gospel Group 3C Live

Tembisa Gospel Group Go Explo Di Bruin

Best Gospel Worship Song Colleen Maluleke – “Song Of Breakthrough” 3C Live – “Communion With The King”

Go Explo – “Ufanel’udumo” Sonwabo – “Bayede” Dr Excel – “Have Your Way”

Best of Africa Gospel Artist Everton Mlalazi – Zimbabwe Sesame – Botswana

Tsepo Lesola – Botswana Ov Prince – Nigeria Best Traditional Gospel Song

Lombard Matshinge – “Jehova Shammah” Rofhiwa Manyanga – “Johane 14” Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela”

Jonas Masotla – “Kena Kena” Qiniso Nsele – “Ngokhala Kubani” Sbu Banda – “Sine Gama”

Canaan Nyathi – “Ungu Jehova” Best Gospel Song Writer 3C Live – “Power In The Blood”

Andile Kamajola – “Sekudlule Konke” Dumi Mkokstand – “Vumbelimnandi” Gundo Nemekula – “U Mukhethwa”

Classic of All Time Andile Kamajola – “Ngendlala Indumiso” Ga Ndlela – “Ukhona Umoya Ongwele”

Babo – “Amatshe” Thobekile – “Wonderful Day” Joseph Tshawana – “Xihanya Nomu”

Best Contemporary Gospel Song Jabulile J – “Miracle Worker” King D – “Miracle”

Phindy P – “Ngobambelela” Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One” Sbu Noah – “Malifezeke”

Franki and I – “Forgiven” Best Gospel Praise Song Tebs David – “Makabongwe”

3C Live – “You Are” Mnqobi Nxumalo – “Most Holy One” Gershow – “Jeso O Tshepehile”

Best Gospel Female Artist Londiwe Kamasondo Cele Sindi Ntombela

Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo Best Gospel Male Artist Rofhiwa Manyaga

Jumbo Nyangiwe Omega Kenou Zolisa Kwinana

Canaan Nyathi Dumi Mkokstand Tebs David

Best Gospel Album 3C Live – “Communion With The King” King D – “Perfect Love”

Coleen Maluleke – “Word Prayer Worship” Dumi Mkokstad – “The Overflow Gcwala Kimi” Best Gospel Artist

Omega Kenou Andile Majola Canaan Nyathi

Jumbo Nyangiwe Tebs David Best Gospel Song

Tebs David – “Makabongwe” Butho Vuthela – “Ethembeni Bambelela” Ntokozo Ngongoma – “Izindlela Zakhe”