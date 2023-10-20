2023 MTV EMAs cancelled due to Israel-Gaza conflict

Local amapiano artist Tyler ICU will have to wait another year to participate in the MTV EMAs as Paramount Global has announced the cancellation of the 2023 edition, citing security fears. Tyler ICU was nominated for the first time in the Best African Act category for hit amapiano single, “M’nike”, while Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were nominated for Best Artist.

Booked performances included BTS’s Jung Kook and former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne. The music event was due to take place on November 5 at the Paris Nord Villepinte. The organisers released an official statement saying that they had decided not to move forward with the awards ceremony due to the Middle East crisis.

The statement read: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.” The statement added that due to the conflict happening in Israel and Gaza, having the awards would not feel like a “global celebration”, rather a moment of mourning. It did, however, state that the awards would return in November 2024.