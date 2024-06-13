5 binge-worthy teen series to enjoy this Youth Month

I may not be the target audience for teen drama series but that doesn’t stop me from spending endless hours in front of the TV watching Gen Z shows. Over the past few months, I’ve enjoyed shows like “Sex Education” (all four seasons), local productions such as “Miseducation” and “Dear White People,” among others.

I have to say that it’s been an intriguing experience. If Gen Z television content piques your curiosity, you’ll find these five shows worth the watch. “Geek Girl” (Netflix)

This is a British-Canadian 10-part series about an awkward teenager who unexpectedly becomes a model. The story follows 15-year-old Harriet Manners, a self-declared geek who loves odd facts, logical arguments and well-researched presentations. It is as much of a surprise to her as it is to everyone else when she is scouted by an agency at London Fashion Week and finds herself becoming an increasingly successful model.

The show is fresh, lively and funny. “Youngins” (Showmax) The cast of “Youngins”. Picture: Supplied. Created by renowned local production company, Tshedza Pictures, “Youngins” is a teen drama set at a fictional boarding school, Olifantsfontein High.

Ayakha Ntunja stars as Amo, a sweet and determined new student who knows what she wants out of life, with Kealeboga Masango as Buhle, an absolute firebrand and the “it” girl at school. Together with three other friends, they navigate the chaos and excitement of boarding school while also trying to deal with all the anguish and drama caused by the adults in their lives. This show offers an unvarnished view of a generation that is defining itself right before our eyes.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show follows the lives of four freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont.

It is a highly entertaining comedy which unpacks their sexually active lifestyles as they deal with the struggles and hardships of college and adulthood. The cast of “The Sex Lives of College Girls”. Picture: Netflix “Miseducation” (Netflix) This drama series follows the fast-paced world of influencers, exploring issues of sexuality, bullying, gender-based violence (GBV) and racism.

Buntu Petse is at the centre of attention as Mbali Hadebe, who finds herself on the cancelled list after the police raids her house and seizes her family’s assets because of her mother Brenda Hadebe’s (Baby Cele) corrupt political dealings. A scene from “Miseducation”. Picture: Supplied. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy. “Dear White People” (Netflix)