5 celebrities made it rain on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Celebs raised thousands of rands for charity on “Deal or No Deal South Africa”. The celebrities began the year by putting their hearts on the line on the show.

Lasizwe Dambuza, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, Siba Mtongana, Selbeyonce (Selby Mkhize) and Sibongile Mafu took on the challenge to boost the bank balance of a charity of their choice. Together, these stars raised an impressive R203 200 during their appearance on the show. Selbeyonce secured a remarkable R100 000 for the Durban-based Soul Winning Community, a charity providing essential support to orphans, senior citizens and those without caregivers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deal or No Deal South Africa (@dealornodealza) Selbeyonce's journey on the show was an emotional roller-coaster. In the first round, the mystery money boxes chosen by her erased some higher amounts on the money tree, creating tense moments. Faced with a challenging decision as only two closed boxes remained, Selbeyonce sensibly accepted the banker's offer of R100 000. Little did she know that she could have walked away with the top prize of R250 000, making her the third lucky person to do so.

Additionally, other celebrities also made significant contributions to their chosen charities. Lasizwe's unique gameplay led to a shaking start, but he eventually settled for the guaranteed offer of R28 500 with R150 000 in his box. Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's daring game earned R40 000 for the Seitebogo Peta Cleft Palate Foundation in Pretoria. Chef Siba Mtongana's R30 000 winnings will assist the Entafeni Day Care Centre in Nyanga and KFM host Sibongile Mafu's R4 700 will support the Girls With Wings initiative in providing toiletry bags to vulnerable and homeless women in the Western Cape.