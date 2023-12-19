5 celebrity breakups that left fans devastated

There was a lot going on in 2023. But for some, it was better than it was for others. And in the celebrity space, some found love, others lost it. As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023, let’s look at some of the celebrity breakups that left fans shaken this year.

Renate Stuurman and Vuyolwethu Ngcukana The former couple never addressed the end of their relationship like most celebrities do. Instead, they stopped following each other on social media and attending events together, and the public quickly picked up that their relationship had ended. According to “Sunday World”, Stuurman dumped Ngcukana because he was allegedly cheating on her and, as a result, a relationship of more than five years went down the drain.

Actors Vuyo Ngcukana and Renate Stuurman. Picture: @RenateStuurman Twitter Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo In less than two years since tying the knot, Nketsi and her husband are already heading for divorce. The reality TV star and her estranged husband Nzuzu Njilo are going their separate ways following allegations of fraud.

Njilo is implicated in an R1.5-million fraud case. He is also alleged to have scammed his wife, hence they are no longer together. Of course, what happens behind closed doors often remains there. In the meantime, Nketsi has deleted her wedding pictures from Instagram.

Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo Picture: Facebook Mpho Wa Badimo Mvundla and Themba Mabaso This is one relationship that shouldn’t have happened in the first place. It was evident from the “Big Brother” house that Themba Mabaso was not ready for a committed relationship. But Mpho Wa Badimo Mvundla probably didn’t see it. But the cracks started showing after the couple got pregnant.

Aside from them both having children from their previous relationships, they tried to make a go of it before parting ways. Hopefully, they can find a way forward with co-parenting. Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela

This is one of the most devastating breakups because the multi-award-winning actress thought she had found the one. She was left heartbroken when the son of the late Hugh Masekela allegedly cheated on her. She couldn’t even hide the hurt and shot straight to social media to share how heartbroken she was. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ “But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” wrote the “Black Panther” star. Cardi B and Offset

We’re not sure if Cardi is done with Offset because they’ve been on and off for quite some time now. And it’s true what they say about forgiving a cheating partner because there’s a high possibility of them cheating again, knowing very well that you’ll take them back. After six years of being together, sharing two kids (Offset has five kids) and several cheating scandals, Cardi B is fed up.