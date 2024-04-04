51-Year-old Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome second child

Cameron Diaz, 51 and her husband, Benji Madden, 45, are known for keeping their personal lives under wraps, particularly when it comes to their marriage and children. However, they recently surprised fans with news of the arrival of their second child, Cardinal Madden.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have a low-key approach to family matters, making this announcement even more special. Sharing the news via a joint Instagram post, they revealed Cardinal's arrival through a cleverly crafted message accompanying an abstract art piece by Madden. The artwork featured a message that read, "A little bird whispered to me“, symbolizing the discreet nature of the revelation.

While they chose not to share photos of their newborn son to prioritize his safety and privacy, they assured their followers that Cardinal is undeniably adorable. And the caption read: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️ “We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) @amygriffin commented: “Welcome to the world Cardinal! This is the most magical news! ❤” Author @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts commented: “Love you guys!!! Welcome to the world Cardinal!!! Can’t wait to hold you !!! ❤❤❤” @evaneurohr also wrote: “Ohhh congratulations, beautiful news 😍 Welcome little sunshine 🥰🩷🩷🩷.”

At the start of their relationship, Diaz wasn't initially interested in motherhood. She claimed she wasn’t “drawn to motherhood” and it wasn't part of her plan. However, her perspective changed after welcoming their daughter, Raddix, into the world. Diaz's views on ageing and parenting evolved as a result. “The whole concept of ageing has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years,” the actress said in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow in 2022.