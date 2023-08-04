‘7de Laan’ actors embark on farewell roadshow

“7de Laan” fans are in for a treat as some of the cast members embark on a farewell tour. The tour follows the announcement of the Afrikaans soapie coming to an end after its 24th season in December.

“Join us for the farewell roadshow! 🎭💫 Gqeberha (PE) is the place to be on the first weekend of September! 😎,” read a post on the “7de Laan” Instagram page. It continued: “Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with dance, singing, and cherished memories with your favourite actors! 🤩 Mark your calendars for 1-2 September and catch us at these locations: 🗓️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7de laan (@real7delaan) Eager fans can meet their favourite actors in a meet and greet at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre in Gqeberha (3pm to 5pm) on September 1, Corkwood Square Mall in Uitenhage (10am to 12pm) and Fountains Mall in Jeffreys Bay (3pm to 5pm) on September 2.

Cast that are set to join the roadshow include Mimi Mahlasela as Aggie Ngwenya Meintjies, Kristen Raath as Amorey Welman, Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson, David Rees as Chris Welman, Jaques de Silva as Denzil Jonker, Nazli George as Ivy Peterson, Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi, Duncan Johnson as Marvin Peterson, Rikus Strauss as Tjattas Botma, Ingrid Paulus as Vanessa Meintjies, Zak Hendrikz as Werner Visagie and Ray Neo Buso as Zee Guliwe. According to a press release sent to media, the roadshow will be an emotional and memorable occasion as the actors bid farewell to the fans close to their hearts. “The ‘7de Laan’ team is excited and looking forward to meeting all their devoted fans in the Eastern Cape. These events offer a unique opportunity to interact with the stars, take pictures, and create lasting memories with the beloved cast members,” it read.

After more than two decades on air, the much loved soapie faces the final curtain after it first took to the small screen on April 4, 2000. The decision to end the show left thousands of fans disappointed, so much so that they started a “Keep ‘7de Laan’ ALIVE” petition. The ongoing petition on change.org racked up over 28 000 signatures so far.