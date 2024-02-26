A housewife’s life is uprooted by her husband’s infidelity in the new Afrikaans series, 'Koek'

Following its relaunch earlier this month, Showmax has released a range of new local shows. From documentaries to teen dramas and true-crime series, the streamer is attempting to give local voices and talents a platform to shine, while also keeping subscribers entertained.

Showmax is also providing content in several languages and their new Afrikaans series “Koek”, produced by Wolflight Films, is sure to have streamers glued to the screen. The series, which streams from February 29, features South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and Silwerskerm winner, Cindy Swanepoel, who takes the lead role in her first Showmax Original. The seasoned actress will be joined by fellow Saftas and Silwerskerm winner, Christiaan Olwagen, as well as television legends, Sandra Prinsloo, renowned for her role in “The Gods Must Be Crazy” and “The Seagull”, and Dawid Minnaar of “Legacy” and “7de Laan” fame.

Sandra Prinsloo and Clayton Evertson in ‘Koek’. Picture: Supplied There’s even a rare cameo from rapper Jack Parow, who also contributes new music to the soundtrack. As Olwagen puts it, “Koek tells the story of a woman who has to lose everything in order to find herself.” It centres around a Cape Town housewife, Christelle Smit (Swanepoel), who finds out that her husband is having an affair with a stripper named Candi Floss.

Her investigation takes her into the strip club world, which is far from the Northern Suburbs utopia she is accustomed to. “Cindy delivers the performance of her life: she’s beautiful, she’s funny, she’s sad, and she’s sexy,” said Olwagen, whose previous series, “Recipes for Love and Murder” has sold to more than 90 countries. “You really feel for her,” he added on Swanepoel playing the distraught housewife.

Meanwhile, the South African actress who walked away with accolades last year for her role as Annelize in “Binnelanders”, is delighted to share the screen with Olwagen, and thrilled to take the leading role in the series. “I have also always wanted to do something involving Christiaan Olwagen and to play a leading role in a series that is so original, and different, and daring was such a massive privilege for me,” she said. “It's something we haven't seen in this country yet.”

Prinsloo plays a brandy-drinking, cigar-smoking, leopard-print-loving and kidney-stealing mob boss on “Koek”. The crime comedy was shot largely in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, including Lush, an adult entertainment club which serves as the site for the fictional Koeksusters on the show. The club gave the cast dance training and guidance to make their portrayal of the adult entertainment industry as authentic as possible.

The supporting cast includes Stian Bam, Jacques Bessenger, Carel Nel, Ashley de Lange and Vinette Ebrahim. As for Prinsloo and Minnaar, the series’ director and director of photography, Johannes Pieter Nel, said that they excelled in their roles. “Sandra and Dawid usually play the upstanding nice guys, but they play bad really well.”