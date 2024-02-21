‘A Touch of Burlesque’ musical show is set to wow Durbanites

Dance fans can enjoy a theatrical night out with “A Touch of Burlesque”, which will be showcased at the Rhumbelow Theatre this weekend. The colourful new song-and-dance showcase is produced by Cathy and Alan Barry from One-Step-Productions.

Their outrageous performance, which started in the 1960s, will also incorporate cabaret and is both provocative and comedic. “This show has something for everyone: dazzling costumes and buzzing high energy”, the couple said. They added that audiences can expect a talented array of performers, live music, burlesque and cabaret dance, with some modern twists as well as a a touch of comedy.

“These elements combined will captivate the audience and keep them on their toes,” they said. Meanwhile, the production’s cast includes popular Durban entertainers Marion Loudon and Robynne Bloch. The Steps Dance Company’s dancers Cat Barry, Shaye Caldicott, Caitlyn Petterson and Mlondi Ndlovu will also be part of the shows.

In addition, Alan will serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies (MC). No under 16s will be allowed. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo.

When: February 22 to 25. Cost: R200 via Computicket or call Roland Stansell on 082 499 8636. You can also email Stansell at: [email protected]. Xavier Rudd Tour

Xavier Rudd. Picture: Instagram Australian roots musician Xavier Rudd will take to the stage in Durban this Thursday. Renowned for his soulful and earthy sound, Rudd will be live at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. Over the course of a decade, the musician has taken his sound to every corner of the globe.

Before launching his solo career, Rudd began playing music as part of the band Xavier and the Hum. He drew inspiration from artists such as Leo Kottke, Ben Harper, Natalie Merchant and David Lindley, as well as music from diverse sources such as Hawaiian and Native American music. With seven studio albums, two live albums and an accumulated global fan-base, his offering promises to be nothing less than mesmerising.

This tour marks his third in South Africa and fans can expect a soul-stirring performance that transcends musical boundaries. His music, as he puts it, is “the greatest medicine on the planet”, offering a healing experience that resonates with the struggles and stories of people worldwide. After his Durban performance, Rudd will head to Cape Town on Friday, (February 23) where he will play at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

He will then perform at Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg on Sunday, (February 25). Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban central. When: Thursday, February 21 at 6pm.

Cost: From R295 via Webtickets. The Drakensberg Boys Choir Weekly Concert The Drakensberg Boys Choir. Picture: Supplied The Drakensberg Boys Choir is synonymous with high-energy performances which have been captivating audiences for over 50 years.

Join the world-renowned youth music group for an afternoon filled with a variety of musical styles. These will include classical and contemporary choral gems, billboard pop hits and authentic indigenous South African music. The performance by these young stars will creep deep into your heart, as their sincerity and youthful spirit fill you with joy.

Where: Ken Mackenzie Auditorium at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. When: Wednesday, February 21, at 3.30pm. Cost: R180 to R220 via Webtickets or call the school at 036 468 1709.

Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special Skhumba Hlophe. Picture: Instagram “Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special” returns to Durban by popular demand. This comes fresh off the heels of his fifth one-man special “As I Was Saying” that was toured around the country from September 2022 until July 2023.

The award-winning comedian - whose full name is Skhumba Hlophe - is now set to offer Durbanites a good laugh. The shows will also feature a crazy line up of his comedian friends. Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Saturday, February 24, at 7pm. Cost: R225 - R250 via Webtickets. Bob Marley Tribute Festival and Rasta Fair

Reggae lovers can enjoy a special Bob Marley Tribute Festival happening at Gibaland this Friday. The festival will bring Marley’s music to life as it is also set to reflect on Rastafarian culture. Visitors can indulge in live performances by local artists, including King Irie Music and Rastas At Work from Kwa-Zulu Natal, Gauteng’s Jeremiah Fyah Ises and many others.

On the international front, Tenso Lion and DJ Spiced Gold from Zimbabwe and Azoh Vibes from Uganda will also be part of the festival’s musical line-up. There will also be authentic Rastafarian food and drink on offer, with the work of art and craft vendors also set to be featured. A supervised children’s zone with activities and entertainment will also be available.