Aaron McIlroy will leave you in stitches in ‘A Vegan Killed My Marriage’

Craig Freimond’s hilarious and thought provoking one-hander, “A Vegan Killed My Marriage”, will be staged at Seabrookes Theatre from October 11 to 22. The award-winning show stars funny man, Aaron McIlroy, well known for his role in the movie “Spud” as the lunatic father, Mr Milton.

In this play, McIlroy plays James, a red-blooded, meat-eating South African male. He is fully aware of the consistent concerns about the meat industry’s role in the impending climate catastrophe but has done his best over the years to evade and ignore such concerns. That is until a work trip creates an unexpected double whammy and he is taken out of his comfort zone. Out of the blue, James becomes a vegetarian not realising how unwelcome this change and his newfound fanaticism will be in his meat-eating home.

The issue at home escalates into a full-blown war. James, who only months before had been the king of the braai, has had a change of heart and now demands an entirely meat-free home. Is it a midlife crisis? The comical and highly entertaining solo performance comes to the Seabrookes hot on the heals of a three-week sold out run at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

It's a beautifully crafted exploration of how easy it is to become fanatical about a topic such as veganism and climate change, and the environmental crisis we face on this planet. McIlroy said: “I grew up close to the entertainment industry. My father was a member of the popular Irish band, the Blarney Brothers. I love music but I really wanted to be a serious actor. “I even studied drama at university but every time I performed something vaguely dramatic. my lecturers would fall off their chairs. After much humiliation I decided to embrace my funny bone and make some cash!”

Written and directed by Craig Freimond, the production won a Bronze Ovation Award at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Freimond’s career spans that of writer and director in theatre, television and film. In 2014, he directed the triple Naledi award-winning, “Death of a Colonialist by Greg Latter”, which won Best Production, Best Actor for the late Jamie Bartlett, and Best Director. His play, “The King of Laughter” won three Naledi awards, including Best New Play, Best Director and Best-Supporting Actor.

On the TV front he’s directed series such as “Not Quite Friday Night”, “Scoop Schoombie”, “Rhythm City” and “Sorted”. “A Vegan Killed my Marriage” runs from October 11 to 22 at Seabrookes Theatre, Durban High School. Shows are on Wednesday through to Friday at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket are R185 and R165 for pensioners and students. Booking is through Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores. No under 12s allowed.

“Life in Harmony” Marion Loudon, Tory Du Plessis and Tammy Saville. Picture: Supplied. Directed by Steven Stead, “Life in Harmony” comes to the Rhumbelow Theatre from October 13 to 15. Featuring the vocal talents of Tory Du Plessis, Tammy Saville and Marion Loudon, with Evan Roberts on keys, this beautifully crafted cabaret features music by The Eagles, Carpenters, Fleetwood Mac, The Andrew Sisters, Queen, The Bee Gees, Alicia Keyes, Adele, Cher and more.

Stead commented: “I am so delighted to be involved in ‘Life in Harmony’, a very special cabaret. I have been writing and staging this absolutely charming show, featuring ace musicians Tory du Plessis, Marion Loudon and Tammy Saville, with Evan Roberts on the keyboard. “What is so unique about the show is that all the songs are in super-tight, three-part harmony.” He added that the artist worked incredibly hard for weeks on this complex, delicious and engaging arrangements.

“Their voices blend like seamless filigree. In a world of brash juke-box tribute shows, this is such a refreshing return to considered cabaret: stylish, musical, moving and witty. “This classy show is definitely worth spending the money and the time on. It certainly has my stamp of approval!” Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road, Durban.

When: Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 14, at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 15 at 2pm. Cost: R200 via Computicket or email [email protected]. Food picnic baskets are allowed. “Azibuyele Emasisweni / Return to the Source”

Pitika Ntuli’s solo exhibition, “Azibuyele Emasisweni, (Return to the Source)”, curated by Ruzy Rusike is currently exhibiting at the Durban Art Gallery. The eighty-year-old artist created 45 new sculptures from bones and other materials, and some of South Africa’s most esteemed poets and musicians responded to his body of work with songs and poems that were packaged for an online presentation of the exhibition during the Covid-pandemic. The initiative earned Ntuli the Global Fine Art Awards in 2021.

Where: Durban Art Gallery or www.themelrosegallery.com. When: Currently on. Cost: Free.

“Andrew Warburton Celebration Concert” Dr Andrew Warburton is celebrating his 60th birthday this month and marks the occasion with a recital of piano music that is dear to his heart. He will play Bach and Scarlatti in a concert entitled “Baroque Brilliance”. Where: Howard College Theatre.