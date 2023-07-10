Acoustic singer Siki Jo-An embarks on national tour

Throughout September fans of acoustic singer Siki Jo-An will be serenaded in a series of intimate concerts across the country, which includes a stop in Brazil. Well known for her performance on, “The Voice SA” 2019, for singing, “The Click” song and getting all four judges, including the late Riky Rick, to turn their chairs almost immediately, her concert, “The Intimate Concert with the African Queen”, is set to honour her SA roots and heritage.

Watch video. The live intimate sessions will start at “Selective Live” in Cape Town on September 2, and then travels to the KZNSA Gallery in Durban on September 8 and finishes off at the Bertrand Café in Johannesburg on September 23. Other performances include one in her hometown, Port Elizabeth, at the One Room on Heritage Day, September 24.

In a press release sent to media, it stated that fans can “prepare to be transported to a world of unimaginable beauty as she treats audiences to an acoustic African music experience with her powerful voice”. “I am incredibly thrilled and grateful that my tour is finally under way, allowing me to connect with my fans on a deeper level. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the stars have aligned for this moment. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing my music and celebrating our shared humanity,” said Jo-An.

During her shows she will be accompanied by the talented Qaqambile Qingana on piano, Cwenga Mbele on bass guitar and other instruments like the UHadi (musical bow), djembe (a rope-tuned skin-covered goblet drum) and shakers. She will also share a preview of her upcoming album, reintroducing her unique sound to her audience. Jo-An will travel to Brazil, to mesmerise audiences at the Mississippi Delta Blues Bar in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, September 30.