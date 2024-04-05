Actor and radio personality Zaid Bhoola encourages hopefuls to never give up on their dreams

Known for his notable work as host of “The Weekend Fix” and “The Showdown” on Lotus FM and his amazing role in the beloved soap opera, “Uzalo”, Zaid Bhoola is at ease in front of the camera and the spotlight. Bhoola, 44, is a multifaceted force in the entertainment industry, seamlessly intertwining his roles as a seasoned actor and captivating radio personality.

With his voice resonating across the airwaves and his performances leaving an indelible mark on the big and small screen, he has proven his versatility in the industry. Bhoola resides in Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban, with his devoted wife and two children. His passion for acting was ignited at the tender age of six when he first stepped onto the stage as a prince in a school production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”.

“I found every opportunity thereafter to act during my school years and participated in speech contests, setting the stage for my illustrious career. “When I was younger I had many acting heroes that I looked up to from South African stalwarts Henry Cele, Joe ‘Sdumo’ Mafela, Tina Jaxa, Baby Cele, Desmond Dube, and Jack Devnarain to the international heroes Christopher Walken, Keanu Reeves Sharukh Khan and Leonardo De Caprio, whose brilliance nurtured my aspirations,” said Bhoola. After matriculation, he pursued his passion for the arts through formal education, enrolling in courses encompassing radio, television presenting and method acting.

Bhoola’s repertoire boasts an array of roles from portraying a supermarket supervisor in the acclaimed series "Uzalo" to engaging in the culinary challenge of "Colour Your Plate with Koo" on SABC. Zaid Bhoola. Picture: Cruise Mnguni “Each role has added depth to my craft, showcasing my ability to embody characters with authenticity and flair. “Currently, I am deeply immersed in several exciting projects slated for 2024, each bearing the hallmark of my dedication to serving the communities that have played a pivotal role in shaping my journey in the broadcast industry.

“My primary focus revolves around initiatives aimed at giving back to these communities, utilising my skills and experiences to make a meaningful impact,” he said. “Throughout my journey, I have encountered myriad challenges yet my resilience and commitment to reinvention have been unwavering, propelling me to new heights of success,” added Bhoola. His journey as a radio presenter commenced with an exhilarating opportunity to helm and produce his inaugural radio show on the esteemed Greater Middelburg FM, a community radio station in Mhluzi in Middelburg.

“Hosting the Saturday afternoon show dubbed ‘Old Skool Flava’, I delved into the vibrant realms of kwaito and house music, spinning tracks by renowned artists like Arthur, Thebe, Ishmael, Oskido and DJ Fresh. “It was in those moments behind the mic that I discovered my profound connection to the art of radio broadcasting, igniting a passion that continues to fuel my endeavours to this day. “With radio, I love the way I am able to inspire and motivate listeners with music and my passion for storytelling and ultimately moving people into a better state,” said Bhoola.

Zaid Bhoola. Picture: Supplied On his career highlight, he said: “One of the standout moments in my radio career was conducting an interview with the internationally acclaimed artist, Jay Sean. “This interview marked a significant highlight as my team and I promoted his electrifying New Year's Eve concert on our online radio station, Skye Radio, which I owned and managed. “It was a momentous occasion that underscored the culmination of dedication, passion and collaboration, leaving an indelible mark on my journey in broadcasting. My acting highlight has been working on ‘Uzalo’.”

Besides acting and radio, Bhoola is currently a candidate property practitioner, where he is exploring new horizons in the real estate industry. He said he is also currently deeply immersed in spearheading a transformative radio presenting and acting workshop alongside Naomi Mokhele of Sebabatso Media. “Together, we aim to empower aspiring artists and future radio presenters by equipping them with invaluable insights into the dynamic landscape of broadcasting, thus paying homage to the communities that have supported my journey,” said Bhoola.