Actress Candice Modiselle to host new reality show, ‘Battle of the Bridesmaids’

Multi-talented media personality Candice Modiselle, is set to host a new show on Mzansi Magic later this year. “Battle of the Bridesmaids” will dive into the heart of wedding drama, where those closest to the bride will compete for the coveted role of “The Maid of Honour.”

In each episode, the former “Beatz and Rhymes” host will introduce viewers to a bride and her two “potential” maids of honour. The two will then face off in the ultimate “Maid of Honour Duty” list. Candice Modiselle will host the new reality show, ‘Battle of the Bridesmaids’. Picture: Supplied. Contestants will be judged on their familiarity with the bride, their capacity to help with wedding planning and their flair for organising spectacular parties. Every task, from choosing the wedding gown to managing every bachelorette party detail, promises smiles, sobs and life-changing experiences.

According to Shirley Adonisi, the director of Local Entertainment Channels, the show will capture the essence of this important decision-making process. “The dynamics of choosing a Maid of Honour can be very complex. The show will expose the bonds and emotions that influence the bride's final choice,” she explained. “Wedding shows resonate deeply with audiences because they capture the highs and lows of such a significant life event".