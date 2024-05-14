Actress Omuhle Gela withdraws from ‘Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar’

Actress Omuhle Gela has announced that scheduling conflicts with an upcoming TV series has forced her to part ways with “Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar”. The “Muvhango” actress was announced as one of the celebrity cast members for the 11th season of the popular South African reality competition TV show.

The latest season of “Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar” will be hosted by radio presenter Zanele Potelwa and is expected to air on SABC3 around September. The series features a mix of local celebrities and ordinary contestants who engage in diverse challenges on a luxurious island location for a grand prize of R1 million. In a heartfelt statement posted to X, Gela announced her withdrawal from the show.

“I write with great regret to inform you that I have made the difficult decision to ask ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ production to recast me for the upcoming season. “After much consideration and discussion with my acting agent, management team and production, it has become apparent that my involvement in a new upcoming television series will conflict with the shooting schedule for ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’.” She also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of “Tropika Island of Treasure“ and apologised for her withdrawal from the show.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to the entire team, my devoted supporters and everyone who has been rooting for me. “I am truly grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received and I hope to have your understanding and continued support in this difficult decision,” she wrote. Gela also wished the “Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar” production of team well and added that she hoped that fans would enjoy the upcoming season.

See details on statement below #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/4b93ZVXH61 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 13, 2024 There has since been mixed reactions from those on social media to the news of Gela quitting “Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar”. @regodzumba wrote: “Her moves in the industry never make sense, she’s ruining her brand.” @PhumuzileS added: “She’s always quitting shows.”