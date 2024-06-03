Adele confronts homophobe for shouting ‘Pride sucks’ at her concert

While June is marked as Youth Month in South Africa, it is also Pride Month worldwide. Pride Month is commemorated annually to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people, and everyone in the LGBQTIA+ community.

The theme for this year is “Be You”, meaning every member of the LGBQTIA+ community must celebrate themselves as they are without holding back. While Pride celebrations kicked off in many parts of the world, some people revealed themselves as homophobic. At Adele’s concert in Las Angeles on Saturday, June 1, someone from the crowd shouted, “Pride sucks”, and the “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker dragged them for their homophobic comment.

She said: “Did you come to my f**ken show to say ‘Pride Sucks’, are you f**ken stupid? Don’t be so f**ken ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say shut up, alright.” The crowd cheered on the Grammy-award-winning singer for standing up for queer people by calling out the homophobe. Adele goes off on audience member who yelled “Pride sucks” at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV