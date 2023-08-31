Aerobatic pilots are ready to wow Durbanites at the Virginia Airshow

Some of the best aviation performers in the world are heading to the Virginia Airshow, which returns in full force to the skies of Durban on September 9 after an eight-year hiatus. The popular event will treat Durbanites to the roars of engines as pilots take to the sky to offer beautiful aerobatic stunts.

With the Indian Ocean as the perfect backdrop for these incredible displays, this event promises to be an action-packed family day out. Puma Flying Lions. Spectators can look forward to a dramatic theatre in the sky and a range of ground exhibits, a market, delicious food and refreshment stalls and activities for all ages to enjoy. This year’s action-packed line-up includes displays by the SAAF, the talented Andrew Blackwood Murray and 5-time South African aerobatics champion, Patrick Davidson.

The day will also showcase thrilling stunts by some of the finest aerobatics teams in the country, including the Puma Flying Lions, Mark Hensman’s Marksmen Team and the Goodyear Eagles. Before 2015, the Virginia Airshow had a long and iconic history in Durban, with 57 years of spectacular manoeuvres and acrobatic flips thrilling thousands of spectators. Gates open at 8.30am and tickets cost R140 for adults and R80 for children and are available at Ticketpro.

“Zawadi WaMungu Live” Kicking off Heritage Month, Mandeni-born vocalist Nkosingiphile Mpanza aka Zawadi Yamungu, will be performing at the UKZN Howard College Campus. Zawadi Yamungu, will be performing at the UKZN Howard College Campus. Picture: Instagram. Known for her African consciousness and indigenous music, she will passionately play multiple indigenous musical instruments such as the pennywhistle, umakhweyana and ugubhu, which complement her stunning strong vocal talents.

Yamungu will be accompanied by UKZN alumni and seventh Unisa National Piano Competition 2023 runner-up, Sibonelo Nxumalo on piano, Buhle Hadabe on drums and Lwazi Mlotshwa on bass. Where: UKZN, Howard College Campus, Dennis Shepstone Building, Level 2. When: September 6 at 6pm.

Cost: Tickets are R100, R70 for pensioners and R40 for students. For bookings email [email protected]. “Flying Cow” The 13-day “JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience” is under way in Durban until September 10. Dance company, the Netherlands de Stilte will showcase their production, “Flying Cow” on September 2.

A scene from “Flying Cow”. Choreographed by Jack Timmermans, “Flying Cow” tells the story of two girls and a boy who embark on a stand-off. When there are three of you, who plays with whom? The piece explores how children play together, trying to outdo each other, taking each other’s things and company, teasing, sharing, consenting and finding a way for threesomes to play. This work is suitable for audience 5+ but adults are welcome too.

Where: The Stable Theatre. When: September 1 at 2.30pm and September 2 at 10am. Cost: R50 via Computicket.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame” Experience “The Hollywood Walk of Fame”, a captivating tribute to cinema’s musical gems. This live show transcends the silver screen, spotlighting iconic tracks from “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” among other fan favourites.

Relive movie magic through performances of unforgettable songs, including hits from “A Star is Born”, “Maverick, Queen”, Elton John, ABBA and “Elvis”. From dance anthems to rock classics, this event celebrates the musical essence of beloved films like “James Bond”, “Top Gun” and “Pulp Fiction”. Join the enchanting night, where melodies and memories unite. Where: Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast.

When: Until October 1. Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Cost: From R195 per person. Book at www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. “KZN Philharmonic Early Spring Season”

The third and final concert of the “KZN Philharmonic Early Spring Season” takes place on September 7. It sees the popular return of Daniel Boico to the podium for a programme of concert staples by Prokofiev, Schumann and Beethoven. The widely admired Japanese pianist, Etsuko Hirose moves into the solo spot to perform Robert Schumann’s A Minor Piano Concerto. The last concert of the season plays on September 7. Then maestro Boico rounds off his programme with a welcome opportunity for audience to savour the delights of the young Beethoven’s lesser known symphonies. Its spacious first movement is grandly conceived, while its two central movements offer contrasting, stand-out characteristics.