Africa’s first mute rapper, MC Baba, goes viral for his rap sound

The rapper , who hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo , has gone viral on social media for a music video in which he uses unique rap sounds instead of words.

MC Baba is breaking barriers with his unique rhythmic sounds known as deaf hop.

MC Baba features on a song called “Oko Lela Epa Ya Nani” (Who will you cry for) by artist Paterne Maestro and produced by Farel X Makarezi Studios, which was released last month.

According to an online site, MC Baba’s career started in 2021 when he was a part of a duo called La Baseron. However, he decided to go solo in 2023.

The social media clip captured the attention of users garnering close to 10 million views in just one day.

While some users enjoyed the offering, others headed to to comments to spread hate.