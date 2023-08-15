Afrikaans musician Angie Oeh pleads for help in raising funds after cancer diagnosis

South African rock music star Angie Oeh (real name Angelique Greef) took to social media to share the news of her being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
The 24-year-old “Sex in Afrikaans” rapper admitted that she was afraid, moments after receiving her cancer diagnosis.
Oeh, who is from Pretoria, told followers: “Today I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, I’m afraid. Every time I get chance to think, I end up crying.
“How could this happen to me so fast without feeling or knowing anything.
“Right now I’m so sick, I need to ask someone to pass me the water bottle which is right next to me.
“I’m 24 and tomorrow I need to undergo a life-changing operation followed by six months of chemo.”
She appealed to friends and fans to help her raise R200k for an urgent operation.
“I don’t have the emotional bravery or money to do this now. If anyone can help me with R200k, please help.”
She shared an image of herself in a hospital bed along with her caption.
The artist has started a BackaBuddy account to help raise funds.
Followers sent messages of support:
meyrick_ wrote: “I know you are afraid and I know it’s difficult, but there is no better time than to lift your eyes to heaven and ask God for help, it’s by his grace you will be healed. Trust God. I hope things get better, stay strong and positive.”
annali.delange1 wrote: “🔥🔥You got this❤️Keep fighting ❤️”
alanlund90 wrote: “Oh Angie, this is super rough for you. Just got into your music in the last 6 months & you fuc**** rock, felt like you were just exploding. Sending vibes and will try to send you some cash to help out with this sh**.”