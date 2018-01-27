Durban - Relations between Indian and black African people in KwaZulu-Natal will be told through a new drama series. The series, Imbewu – The Seed, seeks to promote social cohesion.





Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo will make her debut as a producer through the series as one of three executive producers alongside Anant Singh and Duma ka Ndlovu.





The series is scheduled to air on e.tv in April.





“Imbewu tells the real and rich story between Indian and black families in KZN,” said Khumalo.





“Although there are a few incidents that remind us of the past, it’s not something that you can hold onto forever and allow to cause hatred. We need to move forward, and this is what this production is all about.”





The series comes as racial tensions have risen, fuelled by anti-Indian lobby groups such as the Mazibuye African Forum and Injenje Yama Nguni, both led by Phumlani Mfeka, who said Indians monopolised the local economy.





The fires were further fuelled by EFF leader Julius Malema during the party’s birthday celebrations in Durban last year when he said Indian businessmen were exploiting black workers.





Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni cautioned against a fictitious storyline which he said could cause anger among communities.





“For that project to be a success, it must not be seen as sugar coating the reality,” warned Mnguni.





But Mnguni said that based on previous incidents, it was important to bring the groups together to talk.





“When you are building a country the first point is that people must be able to work together, find collective goals that they can pursue and take some collective action towards the realisation of those goals. But when people are highly divided it is impossible to bring them together,” he said.





“Films can create conversations and make it normal that it can be a possibility to have conversations other than ones that are acrimonious and lead to conflict.”





Singh said the project was the first production that would share the story of the multicultural environment in KwaZulu-Natal.





“What excited me more about it was the fact that it’s the first of its kind to be done in our country and to be shot in Durban. It’s a multicultural story. There is a Zulu family and an Indian family, they are in business together,” he said.





“As an Indian growing up in South Africa and Durban specifically, the relationships between African and Indian people, there have been moments where there were issues but I think the societies exist very well together. Today my daughter goes to school in a multicultural society.





“The series certainly portrays that outlook, that people are existing together, working and having relationships.”







