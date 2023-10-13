Afro jazz artist Qaqamba Ntshinka praises Zahara ahead of opening for her

Anticipation is building as South Africa's beloved Afro-soul sensation, Zahara, is set to grace the stage live on Friday, October 14, at the Botanik Social House in Cape Town City Centre. But what's a show without an impressive line-up? The evening's curtain-raiser is none other than Cape Town's very own rising jazz star, Qaqamba Ntshinka.

Ntshinka's journey to her current rising star status reached a significant milestone with her nomination in the prestigious Basadi In Music Awards, particularly in the highly sought-after Nandos Emerging Artist of the Year category. Being nominated for the award was a turning point in her career. But the main thing that started her journey happened just two weeks ago when she saw an event announcement about multi-award-winning singer and songwriter, Zahara, on her Facebook page. In that instant, Ntshinka was captivated by Zahara's extraordinary talent and her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact through music.

Fuelled by deep admiration, Ntshinka gathered the courage to reach out to Zahara's management team, expressing her heartfelt desire to be the opening act for the upcoming event. Ntshinka shared: ‘’After sending them an email, I received a phone call from her management expressing their enthusiasm for me to be the opening act for Zahara. “They mentioned that they would inform IK Events and Management, and shortly after, I received a call confirming my participation in the event.’’

She explained the profound influence of Zahara's music on her own musical journey. ‘’Zahara's music resonates with people from all walks of life. Her unique writing style connects with everyone, from those in rural areas to township communities. “Songs like ‘Umthwalo’, ‘Phendula’, ‘Nqaba Yam’ and many more have been a source of solace during difficult times.’’

Zahara, is set to grace the stage live on Friday, October 14, 2023, at the Botanik Social House in Cape Town City Centre. Picture: Supplied Much like her muse, Ntshinka draws inspiration from social issues and finds solace in Zahara's song ‘’Sinda Mphefumlo,’’ which carries a message of hope and resilience. Ntshinka reflected: ‘’At some point in my life, when doors were closed, and opportunities seemed scarce, this song kept me going. I prayed for my soul to be protected and to escape thoughts of despair.’’ She noted the valuable lessons she's learned from Zahara's journey, emphasising the importance of authenticity on stage.

‘’Zahara's music taught me that the right audience will resonate with your unique sound and message. You don't have to pretend to be someone you're not on stage. “Zahara's ability to travel the world while singing in her native language, Isixhosa, highlights that music transcends language and cultural barriers.” Furthermore, attendees can expect an energetic and engaging performance with powerful singing, meaningful songs and lyrical content, and an enthusiastic stage presence.