AJ Mafokate and Phila Madlingozi among the celebrity kids featured in ‘Born Into Fame’

The reality stars of ‘Born Into Fame’. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

“Born Into Fame” is a new reality show about six South African kids, who have grown up in the spotlight thanks to their celebrity parents.

The show features the offspring of award-winning musicians Arthur Mafokate, Robbie Malinga and Ringo Madlingozi, TV personality Azania Mosaka and music producer DJ Tira.

“Born Into Fame” is produced by GOAT Productions, the same company who gave viewers such popular shows as “Unfollowed”, which was one of the 10 most-streamed South African shows on Showmax in 2023, the award-winning “Life With Kelly Khumalo”, and, more recently, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”.

According to a statement by the streaming platform, “Born Into Fame” follows the youngsters as they try to live up to their family legacies while discovering their own unique paths to success.

Here’s who viewers can expect to see:

AJ Mafokate

AJ Mafokate. Picture: Instagram

AJ is the son of Arthur Mafokate and has ambitions of taking over his father’s record label, 999.

He is also a DJ and aspires to make a name for himself as one of the country’s best DJs/producers.

Owami Mafokate

Owami Mafokate. Picture: Instagram.

As the daughter of Arthur Mafokate, the king of kwaito, and Queen from Aba Shante, Owami is no stranger to the spotlight. She is a DJ with over a million followers on TikTok.

Phila Madlingozi

Phila Madlingozi. Picture: Instagram.

Son of Ringo Madlingozi, he is a member of the National Assembly of South Africa.

Raised by his grandmother, Phila doesn’t have the best relationship with his father.

After appearing on “Idols SA” and then the multi-award-winning TV series “Intersexions” in 2013, he’s made a name for himself outside of his father’s shadow as both an actor and a singer.

Robbie Malinga jr.

Rob Mally. Picture: Instagram

Also known as Rob Mally, he is the son of the late Metro FM Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Robbie Malinga.

The rapper is famous for his social media presence and flamboyant lifestyle, and he walked away with a Drama Queen of the Year nomination at the Feather Awards.

Shamiso Mosaka

Shamiso Mosaka. Picture: Instagram

Shamiso is the first-born daughter of radio legend and businesswoman, Azania Mosaka.

Recently announced as a radio host on YFM, Shamiso is a rising star known for VJing on MTV Base Africa and co-hosting MTV Africa’s “Ghosted AF: Love Gone Missing”.

Tank The Rock Star

Tank The Rock Star. Picture: Instagram

He is the son of gqom pioneer and record label boss, DJ Tira.

At 25, Junior is already making a name for himself in the music industry as a trap rapper. He’s also an aspiring producer and actor.

Watch the trailer below:

