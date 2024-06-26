AKA tribute film celebrates a decade of the rapper's sophomore album, ‘Levels’

Late South African rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s legacy lives on through his music lives. This week marks the 10th anniversary of Supa Mega’s sophomore album, “Levels” and to mark the milestone, Channel O (DStv channel 320) is screening a tribute film titled, “#AKALevelsX”.

It is also set to premiere on the official AKAWorldwide YouTube channel on Sunday, June 30 at 5pm. The short film will feature an all-star cast who will delve into how AKA defined an era through his music. They include the iconic musician’s childhood friend Simphiwe “SimDope” Gumede, media personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, music producer Tumelo “Tweezy” Mathebula, musician Tshediso Mokoko - who is also known as Don Design as well as Ghanian artist Sarkodie (real name Michael Owusu Addo) and several other key players.

In a statement, Sean Watson, the managing director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa explained that “#AKALevelsX” captures the essence of the influence and the level of impact that AKA made through his music and live performances. “It also depicts the impact Supa Mega has made in the lives of everyone who worked with him. May his legacy continue to shine a light and set an example for the next generation,” said Watson. Meanwhile, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes urged fans to celebrate this milestone.

“It is my wish that my son is remembered through his music and that his legacy live on forever,” he added in the statement. “This is an important milestone and I encourage everyone to celebrate this moment in memory of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.” Raphael Benza, the chief opportunity creator at Vth Season also commented: “As we kick off ‘AKALevelsX week’, we are requesting radio DJs, fans and peers around the world to hold an hour in tribute of AKA and ‘Levels’ in the build-up to and on the day of the anniversary, Sunday, June 30.”