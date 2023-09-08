‘Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves’ promises to take young theatregoers on an adventure

“Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves” is an exciting and captivating production, currently staged at the National Children's Theatre, Parktown, and it is running until Saturday, September 9. Under the musical direction of Virtuous Kandemiiri, “Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves” follows the classic narrative of Aladdin, where he embarks on a daring adventure into a mystic cave.

Along the way, he encounters the notorious 40 thieves, and with the help of the whimsical genie, Aladdin strives to win the heart of the beautiful princess and overcome the malevolent schemes of his wicked uncle. The production is a collaboration between Pretoria Youth Theatre and National Children's Theatre. The play stars Bernard Webster as Aladdin, Jaden Coetzee as Evil Uncle Abanazer and Lisa Jardim and Kendra Coetzee as Jasmine. The music for “Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves” is composed by Ryan Graaf and Jess Robus.

This adaptation of the classic tale of Aladdin, drawing inspiration from “One Thousand and One Nights,” promises to offer a fresh and engaging theatrical experience for young theatre lovers. This enchanting and adventurous production combines traditional elements of the Aladdin story with a unique twist, making it a must-see for the young audiences. The production explores themes of courage, love, and the battle between good and evil, which will resonate with audiences of all ages.

The show aims to create a dynamic and engaging story that is filled with adventure, humour, romance, and magic. The story of Aladdin that has charmed audiences for generations and continues to be a beloved part of folklore and popular culture. Don’t miss “Aladdin and the 4Tea Thieves” at The National Children Theatre, Parktown.