Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Alfred Adriaan reflects on the day he joined the big stage

Adriaan alongside some of the best South African comedians, including luminaries like Marc Lottering, Tumi Morake, John Vlismas, Nik Rabinowitz, and Conrad Koch.Picture: Alfred Adriaan/INSTAGRAM

Adriaan alongside some of the best South African comedians, including luminaries like Marc Lottering, Tumi Morake, John Vlismas, Nik Rabinowitz, and Conrad Koch.Picture: Alfred Adriaan/INSTAGRAM

Published Oct 24, 2023

Share

One of South Africa's adored comedians, Alfred Adriaan, recently took to Instagram to share an important moment in his career – the day he decided to take a bold step onto the "big stage."

He posted a photo featuring himself alongside some of the best South African comedians including luminaries like Marc Lottering, Tumi Morake, John Vlismas, Nik Rabinowitz and Conrad Koch.

Adriaan's post reflects on a significant moment nine years ago. He admits to feeling star-struck at being in the role of the Front of Curtain Act.

It was a surreal experience, especially since he felt he wasn't meant to be there.

“Nine years ago. I was star-struck. I was the Front of Curtain Act. I tried so hard just to be cool. I was not supposed to be there. I was sitting at my desk on a Friday Afternoon at the time. I was like three years into stand-up. John Vlismas produced the show. So I remember going, ‘All he can say is NO’.

“I then called him nervously and asked him. John, can I open Mass Hysteria (shows name). He said, ‘I'll call you back in a few minutes’. A few minutes passed, and he called and said, ‘Why Not?’

“So that's how I got on that big stage. I flew myself to (the) show into Cape Town the next week and did it again. I invested all my money for just a shot back then. Not much has changed 😊🙏🏽,“ he wrote.

Adriaan shared another touching post: “This was our 1st tour 9 years ago. Such a fun time. We made No Money just memories ☺️ Every cent went into the tour. What a great time. #awehmzansi”

Adriaan’s belief in himself, even when he felt out of place or like he "wasn't supposed to be there," is a powerful lesson.

Self-confidence and self-belief can drive you to achieve your goals. Dreams can come true!

Related Topics:

ComedySouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentEntertainmentViralAdvice