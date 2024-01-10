All you need to know about Kevin Hart's upcoming film, 'Lift'

In the wake of recent remarks from Katt Williams, Kevin Hart is choosing to focus on the positive aspects of his career. Despite being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, the 44-year-old actor and comedian, known for his roles in “Jumanji” and numerous successful comedy gigs, is gearing up for the release of “Lift” on Netflix on January 12.

Known for doing many things such as content producing, writing, and owning restaurants and other businesses, the comedian is trying something new with "Lift". Netflix showed the first trailer on November 5, giving us a peek into the funny script, the teamwork among the heist crew, and the bold airborne heist led by Hart’s lead character. If you've followed Hart's work, you know he loves action films with humour. With hits like the "Ride Along" movies, "Central Intelligence" and the "Jumanji" series, Hart's role in "Lift" stays true to his track record.

The film is inspired by successful heist films like "The Italian Job". It tells the story of a thief, recruited by his ex-girlfriend, who’s an FBI agent. Together, they tackle a seemingly impossible heist on a plane from London to Zurich. Hart takes the lead as Cyrus Whitaker, the brains of a heist crew, in the star-studded action film. Additionally, the all-star cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”) as Abby Gladwell, Vincent D’Onofrio (“Daredevil”) as Denton, Billy Magnussen (“Game Night”) as Magnus, K-pop star Yun Jee Kim as Mi-Su, Úrsula Corberó (“Money Heist”) as Camila, Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as N8, Sam Worthington (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) as Dennis Huxley and Jean Reno (“Da 5 Bloods”) as Lars Jordensen.

Viveik Kalra (“Blinded by the Light”), Burn Gorman (“Halo”) and Paul Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) also star in supporting roles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Fans can anticipate a thrilling ride as Hart takes on this daring heist adventure, demonstrating once again his versatility and commitment to entertaining audiences. Therefore, his response to Williams throwing him under the bus served as both a clapback and a promotion for the upcoming movie. The shade is real.

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024 However, X fans are not riding the excitement wave with Hart and believe that Williams was in fact spot on with his “allegations”. @poppabearjosh wrote: “The one glaring thing I don't hear in this response from Hart is any kind of denial that what Kat said isn't true... 🤔.” While @Seabreezyy commented: “So.... you're not denying what he said? Lmao ain't nobody watching your movie.”