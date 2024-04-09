Amanda Black adds ‘Masithandane’ to her celebrated album, ‘From My Soil To Yours’

Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Amanda Black, is spoiling fans with another soul-stirring single. Black recently released “Masithandane”, which translates to, “Let's be in love” or “Let's love each other”.

The song is about affection and connection, encouraging listeners to embrace the beauty of love. The single is an addition to her celebrated album, “From My Soil To Yours”, which was released late last year. The 11-track album found Black at her most confident and fearless self.

At the time, Black described the album as “going back to my root”. “There’s a lot of going back to my childhood, to things that I’ve learnt as a child, to just going back to understand why I live the way that I live, or think the way that I think. “It was me going back to heal that inner child and expose all of those things in their many facets. I found myself really having to dig deep. It’s very much going back home.

With “Masithandane”, Black’s intension was to deliver a track that exudes joy and romance while embracing a more upbeat and danceable vibe. She explained: “We are one. All of us are connected through out history. Besides our history we are literally energetically connected. When you see yourself, you will see somebody else. “We treat people the way we treat ourselves. This song is a call to come together. It’s about unity. It’s about family. ‘Masithandane’ is the thing that we all need to fight towards.