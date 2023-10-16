Amapiano star Sam Deep’s new album ‘iMali Ye Ntwana’, showcases evolution into mainstream music

Soweto-born amapiano star Sam Deep (real name Samukelo Mavuso), has gone from being an underground hero to a mainstream success story, all while staying true to his unique sound. On Friday, he announced the release of his second studio album, “iMali Ye Ntwana”, a musical masterpiece that is set to redefine the amapiano experience.

The 22-year-old multi-platinum-selling DJ and producer has firmly established himself as a trailblazer in the amapiano landscape, with a string of chart-topping hits and a devoted fan base. “iMali Ye Ntwana”, which is a 15-track album, boasts a star-studded line-up of collaborations featuring some of the most influential voices in the amapiano genre, including Daliwonga, De Mthuda, Njelic, Aymos, Sino Msolo, MaWhoo, and Da Muziqal Chef. “Together, these artists bring their unique styles and energies to create tracks that are bound to resonate with listeners on a profound level.

Mavuso said the album is poised to showcase his evolution as an artist while staying true to the genre’s roots. He said fans can expect an eclectic fusion of beats, melodies and emotions that capture the essence of the amapiano movement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madepana 🇿🇦 (@realsamdeep) “Creating ‘iMali Ye Ntwana’ has been a labour of love. I wanted to craft an album that not only showcases the diversity of amapiano, but also connects with people on a personal level. “Collaborating with incredible talents has been a dream come true, and I believe our collective energy shines through in every track,” he said.