American Authors to make long-awaited return to South Africa at Splashy Fen

American Authors, known for their catchy tunes and positive messages, are set to make a comeback in South Africa this March. They will headline the Splashy Fen festival in KwaZulu-Natal. The excitement surrounding their return is palpable, especially for lead vocalist and guitarist, Zac Barnett, who fondly recalls their transformative visit to South Africa back in 2015.

“Our last trip to South Africa was a life-changing experience – from surfing Muizenberg, to swimming with sharks, to creating new friendships and playing incredible shows for wonderful people. “For this trip it’s only natural we go even bigger and make more memories that last for ever,” said Barnett, reflecting on the profound impact of their previous journey. Formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston, American Authors, comprising Barnett (vocals/guitar), Dave Rublin (bass), and Matt Sanchez (drums), soon made Brooklyn their home base.

Their breakthrough single, “Best Day of My Life”, catapulted them to global stardom, featured in more than 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials, and even serving as the theme song for the Stanley Cup Play-offs. Following the success of their debut album, “Oh, What a Life”, the band has continued to reach new heights, with multi-platinum singles, accolades at prestigious awards shows, and extensive tours alongside renowned artists. Their journey includes gold and triple-platinum certifications, billion-stream milestones, and chart-topping hits such as “Go Big or Go Home”.