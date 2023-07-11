Ami Faku takes centre stage at some of SA’s biggest music festivals

In 2019, self-proclaimed modern Afropop artist Ami Faku was considered a rising star who had just released her debut single, “NdiKhethe Wena”. Now, less than five years later, she’s cemented her name in the industry and has become one of the country’s most sought-after singers.

The Eastern Cape-born muso recently closed off the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda with sold-out shows. It’s not the first time the “Fatela” hitmaker received such love from her fans. Prior to the NAF, the songstress performed at the Amapiano Africa Summit in Soweto and there, too, the crowd received Faku’s angelic performance with open arms. “The NAF performance was amazing. I always enjoy performing in the Eastern Cape. I had two performances on the last two days with my band. I believe the festival is important as it helps showcase the various forms of art and emerging artists. It’s also very inspiring for young artists,” said Faku.

Faku is also preparing to take centre stage at two festivals in Pretoria and Cape Town. Ami Faku. Picture: Instagram She is one of two supporting acts opening for international headliners Deborah Cox and Musiq SoulChild in Cape Town and Pretoria on July 27 at the GrandWest Arena and July 29 at the SunBet Arena. Then in October she will be delivering a soul-moving experience at the Cape Town leg of Rocking The Daisies, one of the most anticipated music festivals this year.

Once done at Rocking The Daisies, she heads to Harare, Zimbabwe, to perform a 45-minute set at the Jacaranda Music Festival. The artist said it feels great to be booked and busy. “I feel great. I love showing my versatility as an artist and I love performing and interacting with the crowd. Sharing the stage with some of the world’s biggest artists has always been a dream of mine and I am grateful that I get to do what I love.”

The modern Afropop musician, who is also a music writer, is noted for her relatable music which is rooted in real experiences. Sharing one of her most memorable moments on stage, she said: “Performing in Lagos was a memorable experience because the crowd was amazing. The room lit up that night, it is something I will never forget.” “My supporters can expect to see me at some of their favourite festivals. I always perform with my amazing band. What we offer on stage is also the connection that we as the full band have, and the crowd receives that well.” Ami Faku. Picture: Supplied. With such a busy schedule, it is easy to suffer from burn-out, but the 30-year-old said that she uses the gym and her friends and family as a means to energise and regroup until the next road trip.

“When I am not on the road, spending time with my family and friends helps me stay grounded and energised for the next show. I also take special care of my physical health by going to the gym and eating healthy.” Aside from the lined-up performances, the award-winning artist is working on new music. She has released collaborations with the likes of ChopLife SoundSystem, Mr Eazi, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa and Mas Musiq. “I have new music and am collaborating with some of my favourite artists. I have recently released collaborations with local and international artists. I am glad that my supporters have received these well.”