Anacy levels up with new single, ‘Delight’

Indie electro-pop artist Anacy-Rose Tainton, has dropped her latest single, “Delight.” The track showcases her fearless approach to storytelling and her ability to push the boundaries of conventional pop music.

The independent artist recently took to Instagram to write: "You deserved the world 'Delight'. Even if the world doesn't want you - I have just enough love for you on my own. You will be my favourite no matter what 🖤." In another post, the "Love Where I Lost It" hitmaker said: "Usually, I don't care too much about whether people like my music, but 'Delight' is different. My incredible team and I poured our hearts into this project, and it means more than I can express that people love it as much as we do."

"Delight" comes hot on the heels off her previous single "Hot Mess," that has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. Upon release, the song dominated seven major playlists, including filling the top spot on "Pop SA Today" on Spotify.

It also featured in “New Music Daily” in eight countries on Apple Music and “New Music Friday” in five countries as well as on “Fresh Finds” and “Fresh Finds Pop” on Spotify. “Delight” was produced by Ross Rowley, Tanner Mason and Melissa Van Der Spuy. The song was crafted at the Cosher Studios and was mixed and mastered at Sunset Studios in Cape Town. Anacy-Rose Tainton. Picture: Supplied. According to a statement: “It is a provocative exploration of desire and temptation, blending seductive melodies with poignant lyrics that delve into the complexities of human desire and the allure of the forbidden.”