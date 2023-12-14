Anant Singh on iconic Struggle film ‘Sarafina!’ reaching a global audience through streaming platform

Over three decades ago award-winning film-maker Anant Singh brought a significant South African Struggle story to life. Today the film continues to enchant audiences around the globe after being acquired by global streaming service Netflix.

With a script by Mbongeni Ngema and William Nicholson, “Sarafina!” stars a young Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, Miriam Makeba, Mbongeni Ngema, John Kani, and Somizi Mhlongo, and recounts the narrative of a protest against making Afrikaans an official school language. The film premiered on Netflix recently and emerged as one of the Top 10 feature films on the app that same week. Singh said that with the film now being available on Netflix, it opened up possibilities of reaching a “whole new audience”, adding that the themes explored are still relevant to viewers 31 years later.

“Whether it is the student uprising of 16 June 1976 or the youth being agents of change, and the role played by women, people today can identify with the storyline, making it a film that will be still be relevant for many more years. It is a story of hope and power of the individual,” he said. Anant Singh. File picture: Jon Blacker Over the years “Sarafina!” has enjoyed success at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals from the US to the UK, India to Japan. For Singh, however, the film’s world premiere in 1992 will be the closest to his heart. “The world premiere in 1992 at the Cannes Film Festival will always be special as it was in the Official Selection and honoured with a red carpet screening at the 2 500-seater Palais des Festivals.

“It was a magical event with our team which included Miriam Makeba, Leleti Khumalo, Whoopi Goldberg, Mbongeni Ngema and Darrell Roodt. “We were delighted that Cannes selected the film again this year in the Cannes Classics section and it was really wonderful to be on the red carpet again with Leleti Khumalo.” With an inspirational story and exceptional local and international talents, Singh said “Sarafina!” has unique qualities that set it apart from other Struggle films.

“The themes explored in the film are universal, and it is a musical which stars household name actors which are clear differentiation factors.” Earlier this year, during Women’s Month, the film was digitally remastered and screened at IMAX theatres nationwide. “We did this because ‘Sarafina!’ is a film that needs to be preserved for posterity. Having the film digitally remastered in IMAX with modern technology ensures that the film will always be delivered to audiences in the best screening quality that will enhance the viewing experience for generations to come,” explained Singh.