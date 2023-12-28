Anant Singh pays tribute to ‘Sarafina!’ screenwriter, Mbongeni Ngema

The entertainment industry has been dealt with yet another blow. Veteran playwright, actor, musician and composer, Mbongeni Ngema, has passed away.

According to various media reports, the iconic actor was involved in a tragic car accident in Bizana, on the way back from a funeral that he attended. His family confirmed his death. The theatre producer was best known for his role as Sabela in the icon struggle movie, “Sarafina!”, which he co-wrote and musically collaborated with the legendary Hugh Masekela. Various industry giants including Felicia Mabuza-Suttle shared tributes to the fallen star.

“Sarafina!” film producer, Anant Singh, also reminisced on their 36 year friendship and Ngema’s contribution to the film that has now become a worldwide classic. “Mbongeni and I became friends 36 years ago when we met at the Market Theatre where ‘Sarafina!’ had just debuted. “I was awestruck by the show, his creativity and his talent, and thought that it would make a fantastic film and I ultimately acquired the film rights,” said Singh.

He shared fond memories of the two travelling to United States, United Kingdom and Europe as the show successfully toured. “Mbongeni had crafted the musical with immense care and ingenious creativity. The obvious influences were both Nelson and Winnie Mandela, and indeed part of the message was about the strength of Winnie and young women in general, which became a central theme of ‘Sarafina!’. “He collaborated with the legendary Hugh Masekela on the music for ‘Sarafina!’, which gave it an international flavour.”

Singh described Ngema as “one of South Africa’s finest multi-talented creatives”. “We have lost a trailblazing creative talent who fearlessly brought awareness of South Africa under apartheid to a global audience using the theatre as a platform. “He has left an indelible mark on South African theatre and the creative industries as a whole. Mbongeni was an inspiration and mentored many young artists who are now household names.