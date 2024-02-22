And the nominees for this year’s Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are...

Africa Melane, panel chairperson of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, has announced this year's finalists. Sponsored by Heineken Beverages, the awards recognise excellence in various theatre categories, from performing to directing and design. Reflecting on the past year, Melane described 2023 as a year of exceptional theatre that questioned societal norms and entertained audiences while challenging perspectives.

Now in their 59th year, the awards celebrate outstanding contributions to local theatre across 23 categories, including a Best Student Prize, Best New South African Script, and Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People. A total of 66 plays, musicals, and operas were assessed by judges, with 140 students from eight institutions also considered for the Best Student category. Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director of Heineken Beverages, emphasised the importance of theatre in bringing people together and supporting local talent.

“In a country such as ours, where citizens often live worlds apart from one another, theatre can teach us more about ourselves and to empathise with people unlike us. “Theatre makes more people more visible to one another in creative, moving and provocative ways. It’s an essential part of our society and we are thrilled to support its advance,” said Maroga. Tracey Saunders, convenor of the Student Panel, praised the calibre of work presented by students, highlighting their opportunities to showcase their talent.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 17, at the Baxter Theatre Centre and will be live-streamed on social media. Alongside the category winners, special awards such as the Encore Award and Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. ‘The Promise’ on Stage. Among the nominees are: Best Student Prize: Abigail Jones, Alyssa van Reenen, Angelique Viaan Filter, Angelo Elton Bergh, Asanele Ngowapi, Gianluca Gironi, Leah Mari, Nichola Viviers, Siyamthanda Bangani, and Tumelo Mogashoa.

Best New South African Script: Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans, Brent Palmer, Damon Galgut and Sylvaine Strike, Ricardo Arendse, and Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni. Best New Director: Amée Lekas, Daniel Newton, Jeff Brooker, Jessie Diepeveen, and Mfundo Zono. Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People: Pumpkin Finds Her Kindness – The Play, Surge, and The King of Broken Things.

Best Performance by an Ensemble: My hart is ’n muurbal (en ander gedagtes), Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles, Of Loss – Handle with Care, and Patisserie Femme. Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret, or Solo Show: Ayanda kaNobakabona Hans, Daniel Geddes, Kim Blanche Adonis, Marlo Minnaar, and Sue Pam-Grant. Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Chad Baai, Gianluca Gironi, Schoeman Smit, William Berger, and Zolani Shangase.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Bethany Dickson, Nadia Beukes, Noluthando Mili, Sindiswa Ndlovu, and Tankiso Mamabolo. Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Craig Urbani, Jethro Tait, Stuart Brown, and Tiaan Rautenbach. Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show: Awethu Hleli, Brittany Smith, Kerry Hiles, Londiwe Dhlomo, and Nicolette Fernandes.

Best Puppetry Design: Janni Younge and Luyanda Nogodlwana. Best Lighting Design: Jane Gosnell, Joshua Lindberg, Nicolaas de Jongh, Themba Stewart and Mark Fleishman, and Wolf Britz. Best Set Design: Birrie le Roux, Denis Hutchinson, Joshua Lindberg, Marcel Meyer, and Marthinus Basson.

Best Costume Design: Marthinus Basson, Marcel Meyer, Michaeline Wessels, Sarah Mercadé, and Roderick Jaipal, Edit Atelier. ‘The Sound of Music.’ Picture: SUPPLIED Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape, or Live Performance: Charl-Johan Lingenfelder, Dawid Wolfswinkel, Loki Rothman, Neo Muyanga, and Zimbini Makwetu. Best Performance in an Opera – Male: Conroy Scott, Levy Sekgapane, Lukhanyo Moyake, and Luvo Maranti.

Best Performance in an Opera – Female: Brittany Smith, Janelle Visagie, Molly Dzangare, Nobulumko Mngxekeza, and Setsoane Jeannette Ntseki. Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play: André Roothman, Mark Elderkin, Siyamthanda Sinani, Sven Ruygrok, and Wilhelm van der Walt. Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play: Jennifer Steyn, Jenny Stead, Kate Normington, Tiisetso Mashifane waNoni, and Wendy Mrali.

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play: Andrew Buckland, Brent Palmer, Edwin van der Walt, Rob van Vuuren, and Stefan Erasmus. Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play: Chuma Sopotela, Faniswa Yisa, Fiona Ramsay, Katlego Lebogang, and Sandra Prinsloo. Best Director: Christiaan Olwagen, Mark Fleishman, Marthinus Basson, Steven Stead, and Sylvaine Strike.