Andile and Tamia Mpisane announce arrival of 2nd baby

Proud parents Andile and Tamia Mpisane took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of their second child. The baby girl, who was born two months ago has been named after her grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize, a South African reality star, businesswoman and socialite.

The Royal AM chairperson and his wife, who also share a daughter Miaandy, wrote in a joint Instagram post: “It is with immense joy and gratitude that we announce the arrival of a precious blessing in our lives, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane who made a surprise arrival on the 20th of September 2023.” They wrote that the little girl had filled their hearts with love and happiness, before explaining the meaning of her name. “The name ‘Messiah’ holds a profound meaning, resonating deeply with the hopes and dreams we have for our remarkable daughter. In its essence, Messiah represents a chosen one, a saviour, or a deliverer.

“We have given this name to our beautiful daughter as she entered this world with a purpose - to radiate light, love, and compassion to all those she encounters.” They said that her second name, Shauwn, encapsulated the qualities shown by her grandmother. “Shauwn is a symbol of resilience, drive, and determination. With this name, we honour the strength and unwavering spirit that runs through generations in our family.”