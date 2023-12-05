Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist set to mesmerise fans with hypno-humour

Durban’s Rhumbelow Theatre is hosting a full and varied programme of live theatre, comedy, films, ballet, opera and original music, over the festive season. Over the years, the long-standing theatre has been instrumental in keeping up with the ever-changing landscape of the arts and entertainment sector, making sure performing artists have a space to continue showcasing their work.

With filmed live screenings of some of the world’s best ballet, theatre and opera productions, as well as regular live events, music and comedy, the Rhumbelow Theatre is the place to be this December. Fresh off his Namibia tour, Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist returns to Durban for the first time since the pandemic to entertainment Durbanites with a fun and interactive live show. The four-day tour starts on Thursday, December 7 and runs through to Sunday, December 10.

The two-hour act will see Andre return with his signature brand of comedy and hypnosis. The family-friendly show will have audiences hypnotised into believing that they are anything from a washing machine to Superman, and a host of suggestions in between. Andre offers the ultimate mix of hypnosis and funny routines, with a bag of dry jokes that will leave you in stitches.

“The show is pure hilarious, family-friendly hypno-humour in which members from the audience are invited onto the stage to take part in various routines ranging from the strange to the downright hilarious. “No two shows are ever the same and every show features stars from your very own community. Friends, family and people you might not know provide you with two hours of ever-changing, hilariously creative entertainment,” said Andre. Tickets are R160 and are available on Computicket.

The Rhumbelow Theatre has also lined up musicians Steve Newman and Nish Pillay, who are currently touring the country. Both venues are hosting them. They will be at Rhumbelow Durban North on Friday, December 8, and Rhumbelow Umbilo on Monday, December 11. Newman is a virtuoso guitarist who has been a member of several renowned bands, including Tananas; Pillay is a nomadic percussionist with a love for tabla and other drums.

Nish Pillay. Picture: Supplied There are also some festive offerings on the Rhumbelow Umbilo’s big screen. Royal Opera’s “Don Quixote”, Andre Rieu’s “White Christmas”, “Scrooge A Christmas Carol” and the Royal Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be on show. There are also regular film club screenings too. More information is available on the Rhumbelow website. Contact Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Show tickets can also be purchased through Computicket.

“Aladdin” Cast of “Aladdin”. Picture: Supplied Steven Stead’s magical pantomime, “Aladdin”, makes its way to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from December 7. Featuring flying carpets, giant genies, popular songs, jokes galore, gorgeous costumes and sumptuous sets, this family friendly production is must-see this holiday season.

The show stars Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, the unlikely rags to riches hero, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the wizard, Abanazar. Others in the cast include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Stead and Darren King co-direct, with sets and costumes designed by Greg King, choreography by Evashnee Pillay and lighting by Tina le Roux.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN. When: Performances are scheduled from December 7 to January 14. Show times vary. Cost: Tickets are R150 - R265 and are available on Webtickets.

Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights 2023 The Trail of Lights. Picture: Supplied The Trail of Lights is designed to transport patrons into a wonderland filled with enchanting decorations, sparkling lights, live entertainment, good food and festive cheer. As you stroll through the displays, you'll be surrounded by an array of dazzling lights that are sure to leave you in awe.

From colourful trees to illuminated scenes, the stunning installations are the perfect backdrop for making unforgettable memories with loved ones. Where: Durban Botanic Gardens. When: From Friday, December 8.

Cost: R70 - R90 via Webtickets. Children aged two and under enter free. “Christmas in Harmony” The musical brings wholesome family holiday fun and features popular songs, sung using harmonies.

The musical will include old favourites such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, as well as some really funny Christmas songs that you won’t find on your usual playlist. There will also be a few comedy routines. Where: Westville Theatre Club.