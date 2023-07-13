ANNA Awards celebrate women in arts

Now in its second year, the ANNA Awards shines the spotlight on women artists in Africa. These awards celebrate artists who show extraordinary originality, imagination and dedication in their creative careers.

ANNA, South Africa’s first locally manufactured, environmentally friendly and organic menstrual product, not only celebrates the accomplishments of women artists but also contribute to nurturing a new generation of talented women in the African art scene. Among the 12 finalists for the 2023 ANNA Awards are renowned South African artists Mikhailia Petersen, Bulumko Mbete, Buqaqawuli Nobakada, Charity Vilakazi, and Lebogang Mabusela. Nina Carew, head of the ANNA Award explained that the aim of the awards is to empower African women while fostering an ethos of inclusivity and connection.

“This year’s ANNA Award Top 12 offers fresh voices that have already begun to make their mark on the continent and beyond,” said Carew. “While the cohort offers a range of interdisciplinary practices, mediums and conceptual frameworks engaged with the arts landscape on the continent at present, there is a subtle thread that weaves through and connects them all.” The awards highlight women artists who display extraordinary originality, imagination, and commitment in their creative careers.

Buqaqawuli Nobakada’s artwork. Picture: Latitudes Nada Baraka (Egypt), Azuka Muoh (Nigeria), Alexandra-Naledi Holtman (South Africa), Nindya Bucktowar (Mauritius), Sethembile Msezane (South Africa), Amanda Mushate (Zimbabwe) and Cazlynne Peffer (South Africa) are also on the run for this year’s prestigious award. The finalists were chosen from 703 applications received from 28 African countries. The ANNA selection committee will review the submissions, and the winner will be announced on Women’s Day, August 9.