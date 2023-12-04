Another festive banger? Rising star Argento Dust drops ‘Yaze Yamnandi’...

RISING Afro-House DJ and producer Minenhle Ndlazi aka Argento Dust has dropped a new single, “Yaze Yamnandi”. The song, which features Hip-Hop legend Okmalumkoolkat and DJ duo Deep Narratives, details the joys of the club-partying experience. Born and raised in Umlazi, south of Durban, Ndlazi is recognised as one of the country’s most underrated house producers and has been gradually on the rise and has materialised his ambition to become one of Africa’s greatest. His work, which is of high-esteemed stature, has resulted in him being featured by such artists as Black Coffee, DJ Shimza, and Zakes Bantwini.

Minenhle Ndlazi aka Argento Dust. Picture: Supplied Ndlazi's love of making and playing music was stems from 2010, when he was part of a music collective known as The House Junkies. In 2014, he collaborated with DJ Shimza on a track titled "Congo Congo" and it was this track that brought international recognition for his brand. Now ready to promote his first solo single of the year, he gives listeners something different with his debut single, "'Yaze Yamnandi" which reflects that time of the night when the mood, music, and clubbers all reach a mutual climax of their clubbing experience. Earlier in the year, Ndlazi and Durban-based duo Kususa and Zakes Bantwini released their collaborative hit single "Asanda" which topped South African music charts.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment about the collaboration, Zakes Bantwini said, “That’s a really special record. “Kususa and Argento Dust really came through and made this one of my favourite recent collaborations.” Another summer banger to check out is DJ Lag’s ‘Kwenzakalan’. On this song, the internationally recognised DJ and producer teamed up with rapper and songwriter Blxckie and emerging vocalists Leodaleo and Dezzodigo.

Speaking to Independent Newspapers, DJ Lag, real name Lwazi Gwala, said: “It took us some time to finish the song. We started recording it around June and Blxckie was busy in America and I was also touring, but we thought now would be the perfect time to drop it.” The song is a mash-up of gqom and hip hop that creates a fresh and unique blend of sound. “I was a hip hop producer before I started doing gqom. I just wanted to bring back my old style mixed with gqom and Blxckie and Leo were the perfect combo that I needed for the song.