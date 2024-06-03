Another ‘Selling Sunset’ spin-off series on the cards

Real estate reality shows have become huge over the years, and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” franchise is adding another exciting spin-off series to the platform. The streaming service confirmed to “PEOPLE” that “Selling the City” is coming, bringing all the high-stakes drama and massive commissions to New York City.

The show was described as “a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kick-ass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cut-throat world of luxury real estate in New York City”. If you’ve enjoyed “Selling Sunset”, “Selling the OC” or “Selling Tampa”, get ready for the New York edition. The drama, competition and jaw-dropping properties are sure to keep you hooked. Why is this show going to be a hit? First of all, it’s New York!

The city’s real estate market is legendary for being high-stakes and fiercely competitive. Imagine the lofts? The crazy apartments? The bar is set high for imaginations to run wild. New York City. Picture: PEXELS Plus, who doesn’t want to see some of the most luxurious homes in the world? Viewers can probably expect stunning penthouses with killer views, charming historic brownstones, and everything in between.

If you’ve seen New York Listing you’ll know what I’m talking about. “From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, ‘Selling the City’ promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape,” says the official description. In “Selling the City”, you’ll get an inside look at the hustle and bustle of New York’s real estate scene.