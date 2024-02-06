Anthony Anderson laughs off being rushed to Cape Town hospital after stunt fail

In the lively streets of Mzansi, the actor has been seen living his best life and recently, he shared a humorous moment on his Instagram. The photo depicted Anderson on a stretcher, flashing a peace sign. He playfully recounted a mishap during a movie stunt: "Me against two goons and a chair. Guess who didn't come out on top! Who needs a stunt double? Apparently, I do! I'm not as spry as I once was."

Concerned fans wondered what had happened to Anderson. He revealed that he ended up in the emergency room after a stunt went awry. Despite the ordeal, he assured his followers that he was fine, though the chair he faced might need some repairs! Anderson wrote: “I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who!

“I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) Thankfully, medical scans showed no broken bones, just a painful bruise. Anderson lightened the mood by joking about the chair's fate being worse than his own. @traceeellisross, his on screen wife from the series, “Blackish”, wrote: “@anthonyanderson you are not made of rubber. Im so glad you are ok.”