DURBAN - Something extraordinary is making splashes in Durban and with each show audiences, an even mix of young and old, have been “on the edge of their seats”.





The Aqua Aussie Circus Spectacular, stationed at Durban’s Hoy Park, is an entertaining flow of special effects, colourful costumes, comedians, illusionists, acrobatics and daredevil acts.





Performers at the Aqua Aussie Circus Spectacular included illusionists, and daredevils. The acts are performed on an all-purpose built water stage which includes special effects such as fountains and waterfall illustrations. Picture: SIBONELO NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA.







Unlike conventional circuses, there are no animals but spectacular fountains and water features sparkling on stage.



Bright colours fill the tent as the daring performers at the Aqua Aussie Circus Spectacular twist their bodies amid waterfall illustrations. Picture: SIBONELO NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA.





The circus is produced by Australian entertainment company, Weber Bros Entertainment and its time at Hoy Park in Durban, which ends on April 29, is part of a South African tour.





Their next planned port of call is Pietermaritzburg.





Some of the main acts include a Russian swing stunt, breakdancers, a performer on a swing who lands on a hammock, the impressive “statue” act and the grand finale, the “Wheel of Death”.





Performers at the Aqua Aussie Circus Spectacular included illusionists, and gymnasts. The acts are performed on an all-purpose built water stage which includes special effects such as fountains and waterfall illustrations. PICTURE: SIBONELO NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA.







Tour director, Donna Sous said the cast were expecting a good Easter weekend.





“With it being the holiday season in the city, the show is fun for the whole family. Sales started off on a slow note but are escalating as more people are become aware of it,” said Sous.





Zaldha Hennessy, who attended the show, said she loved it.





“It was breathtakingly beautiful and some of the acts had you on the edge of your seat in suspense. Really great to watch. My 4-year-old didn’t take his eyes off the stage,” said Hennessy.



No circus comes without a comedian! The Aqua Aussie Circus Spectacular comedian loved mixing with the audience. PICTURE: SIBONELO NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA.





Tickets, from R150 for children and R200 for adults, are available from www. webtickets.co.za or can be purchased outside the venue.



