Are Nonku Williams and Tumelo Ramaphosa mixing business with pleasure?

Guess who's back on the rumour mill! Nonku Williams, the fabulous star of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, is once again making waves with dating rumours or should we say business ventures? And this time, it's all thanks to her business collab with Tumelo Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son. The internet exploded when videos of Williams and Tumelo went viral – cosy much?

It all started with a sneaky dinner date late last year and now it seems the duo is cooking up more than just romance. Hold on to your glasses, folks! A recent Instagram post spilled the tea about Williams's A2B Wines and Tumelo's Studex Meat teaming up for a sizzling business deal. Mixing business with pleasure? These two sure know how to keep us guessing. The caption read: “We're thrilled to announce an exquisite collaboration that's sure to delight your senses! @StudexMeat and @a2bWines have joined forces to bring you the ultimate pairing of premium meats and fine wines. 🎉🍖🍷

“Introducing the Studex & a2b Gourmet Pairing Pack – a curated selection of our finest cuts, perfectly matched with exceptional wines selected by the connoisseurs at a2b. “Whether you're a fan of robust reds or you fancy a crisp white, we've got the ideal combo to elevate your next meal or gathering.“ Whether it’s just a business deal or more, fans are here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StudEX Group (@ramaphosatumelo) @tome_gugu commented: “I knew you guys were cooking something nonku_williams.” @sphindilekanyile wrote: “I hear wedding bells.” elvismotsepe also commented: “@nonku_williams congratulations on this journey ❤️🔥 love this for the both of you.”