Artists from the ’90s and 2000s are back with a bang...

A NEW trend is emerging in the international music world. In recent months, some of the biggest artists from the 1990s and 2000s have re-entered the scene after being away for many years.

I'm talking about the likes of Justin Timberlake and Usher, who have released bangers which has seen them hold their own in an industry full of newcomers and established stars. Meanwhile, The Spice Girls reunited briefly while performing at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party in April. The Spice Girls reunited for an epic performance at Posh Spice’s 50th birthday party in April. Picture: Instagram. Fans went into a frenzy when Posh Spice’s football legend husband, David Beckham, posted a video on Instagram at the London bash which showed her performing the group’s 90s hit single, “Stop”, alongside members Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B (Melanie Brown) and Mel C (Melanie Chisholm).

In another musical throwback, Timberlake reunited with NSYNC in March for a performance with the boy band, for the first time in over a decade. The “I Want You Back” hitmakers - also featuring Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Lance Bass - came together for Timberlake’s “One Night Show” in Los Angeles at the time. During this performance, they serenaded fans with their 1990s classics such as “Bye Bye Bye” and “It's Gonna Be Me”.

They also treated the audience with a live debut of new song “Paradise”, which featured on Timberlake’s latest album “Everything I Thought It Was”, which dropped in the same month. The track is the second project that NSYNC have worked on together in recent memory, after “Better Place” last year for the “Trolls Band Together soundtrack”, which marked their first song in over two decades. JUSTIN Timberlake has released new music for the first time in ages this year. Picture: Instagram Timberlake has been making moves of his own with his single “Selfish”, which is his first solo song in six years.

The love ballad has since gone viral since it was released in late January and has seen scores of his fans worldwide replicating its unique dance moves on social media. “Selfish” managed to tally around a whopping 22.4 million in all-format radio airplay in just three weeks after its release. The song is part of the musician’s sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

And while “Selfish” is the most popular song on the album, it also features hits like “Drown”, “Alone” and “Flame.” Meanwhile, Usher also emerged from a nearly eight-year hiatus in February. Multi-award-winning musician Usher. File picture. The 45-year-old superstar - whose full name is Usher Raymond - released his brand-new album “Coming Home.”

This was the American singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album in his highly successful career, which began in the 1990s. It was his first solo album since his 2016 release, “Hard II Love.” “Coming Home” was also his first independent album and features collaborations with the likes of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy as well as Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Pheelz and Jungkook.

And as 2024 reaches the halfway mark, more ’90s and 2000s musicians, who have spent years away from the industry, have announced that they will be releasing new music. They include Eminem, who confirmed his next album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).” The 51-year-old rap icon’s last album was 2020's “Music to Be Murdered By.”

In announcing his latest project, the musician, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, released a trailer of a fake reporter announcing the death of his alter-ego, Slim Shady. And when it comes to the pop world, Christina Aguilera, who set the music world alight when she broke into the industry as a teenage singing sensation, has also announced that she will be releasing new music. The American singer-songwriter and actress released “Mi Reflejo” in 2022, but her last English offering was “Liberation” more than six years ago.

The 43-year-old songstress, recently told Vegas Magazine: "I've been working on experimenting with new sounds and writing. A lot has happened over the past six years - huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations, so I'm so excited to share all of it in the next album." Meanwhile, Mariah Carey fans are also set to hear new music from her after fellow musician Daniel Bedingfield recently announced that he is finally set to release his long-lost duet with the songstress. The “Gotta Get Thru This” hitmaker is launching a tech company to help artists release discarded recordings from the past and said he is hoping to unveil his ballad with the pop icon, titled “Thousand Life Times”, which they worked on two decades ago.