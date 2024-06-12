Artists gear up to perform at Hollywoodbets Durban July marquees

South Africa’s premier horse racing and entertainment event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, is less than a month away and popular marquees are making sure to secure the best in entertainment for their guests. Leading lifestyle and entertainment marquee, Boomtown presented by Johnnie Walker Blonde, recently announced that international DJ duo, Major League, and hip hop royalty, K.O, will be performing at the sort-after marquee.

“Ntja'ka” hitmaker Maglera Doe Boy, who is currently one of the hottest hip hop acts in the country, will be making his debut on the Boomtown stage. Local favourites KOTW (SPHEctacula and DJ Naves) will be making a return to the bill and supporting artists, Ms Cosmo and Ten Oceans, Goldmax, Shilly Mingz, DJ Hands and Devlin have also been confirmed for the day. Boomtown event organiser Stuart Scott said: “Now in our 14th edition, the team carefully hand-picked some of the hottest artists in the country right now as well as a few Boomtown favourites, to keep our guests entertained throughout the day.

“In addition to this powerhouse line-up, we have the ultimate hospitality experience on offer for all our supporters.” Afrotainment Marquee Award-winning Durban musician DJ Tira is ready to host 500 guests at the Afrotainment Marquee. This year marks the 13th anniversary for the hospitality tent.