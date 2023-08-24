Award-winning comedian Wazi M Kunene brings ‘Women Who Kill’ to Cape Town

Wrapping up Women’s month with a laugh-a-thon, come celebrate outstanding women in comedy with a live stand-up comedy show hosted by award-winning comedian, Wazi M Kunene. "Women Who Kill“ has been leaving audiences in stitches in Joburg and is finally coming to Cape Town.

The show boasts an ever so diverse and skilfully dope line-up of comedy heavyweights Shimmy Issacs, Kate Pinchuck and Tumi Mkha’. For the Cape Town leg of “Women Who Kill”, prepare yourselves for an uproarious night. Note, no under 18s allowed, though. Kunene said: “There are fewer women in stand-up but we are not short of excellent performers, ‘Women Who Kill’ is dope title because this show celebrates women who are skilfully dope.

“Women who are killing funny and fiercely honouring the craft of comedy. “The show will feature Shimmy Issacs, Kate Pinchuck and Tumi Mkha'. They are seasoned, hilarious and bring out all the different voices we need to hear. “They are wonderfully creative and it's impossible to have a show in Cape Town and not feature these incredible comics who are leading in stand-up comedy right now.”

The show features different comedians with every pit stop. Kunene added: “Very soon, all around the country people will be able to say our names and easily tell you about women in comedy and not scratch their heads when the conversation about women in comedy comes up. She concluded: “This April, I was awarded the Savanna Comic's Choice newcomer of the year award, the first women to win in this category, in the history of the biggest comedy awards in Africa.

“Yes, I am an artist full time, all things comedy-related, and then also a children's book author for Oxford University Press and I've got one children's theatre play for Joburg Theatre, so far.” Don’t miss this hilarious show on August 30 at 7pm at the Wave Theatre on Long Street. Tickets are available at catchthewave.co.za and at the door for R150.

SHIFT Gaming Experience. Picture: Supplied SHIFT Gaming Experience Get set for the Grand Finale of SA’s biggest mall-based gaming tournament . The SHIFT Gaming Experience sees hundreds of supporters, spectators, and gaming enthusiasts gather for the finale at Canal Walk in Cape Town. From food to gaming fun, there promises to be something for the whole family to enjoy.

Prepare to cheer your heart out as the 8 finalists, who have battled through seven gruelling qualifying rounds and a wildcard playoff, go head-to-head in the main event: the Football tournament played on FIFA 23™. You can also help bring the gees to the Call of Duty tournament running concurrently with the final where the top two remaining teams will be competing for their share of the R 60 000 prize pool. But wait, there’s more! You can get in on the gaming action yourself by taking part in side-competitions.

See if you have what it takes to walk away with the prize for the fastest F1™ lap of the day, put your old arcade skills to the test in the Streetfighter™ 6 showdown and try eliminating your fellow Fortnite™ competitors for the chance to win big. Where: Centre Court at Canal Walk. When: August 27 at 9am.

Cost: Free. DJ Leroy. Picture:Supplied Coolerbox Karaoke Party Kaizen Martial Arts Academy is hosting a Coolerbox Karaoke Party featuring DJs Drizzy, Leroy and Aamir.

The fund-raising event is in aid of generating money to purchase training mats for future tournaments. Patrons can look forward to an evening of sing along tracks and also some deck wrecking with the DJs on the evening. Where: Westville Primary School Hall. When: August 26 at 7pm.

Cost: R40. Corkage fee is R50. Dr Jules. Picture: Supplied Turn Up Fridays The Address welcomes back DJ Liam Hans as he turns up Friday. Dr Jules, DJ AK, Ashton ‘The Rock’ Parenzee, JMD and Oxynaran are in the mix as well.

Where: The Address, Athlone. When: August 25. Cost: R50 before 10pm/ R70 thereafter.

3 Divas. Picture: Supplied 3Divas Cape Town's best known drag cabaret trio, 3D, will be doing what they do best, entertaining the audience with loads nostalgic sing along songs that is bound to get you on your feet. So put on those dancing shoes, prepare your vocal cords and get to Zer021 Social.