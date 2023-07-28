Award-winning play ‘Shadow Boxing’ to debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The thought-provoking play, “Shadow Boxing”, will enjoy its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The festival, one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture in the world, takes place from August 4 to 28.

“Shadow Boxing”, written by James Gaddis and directed by Mdu Kweyama, features the talented Daniel Newton, who was recognized with the Fleur du Cap Best Performance award for his outstanding role in the play. It tells a captivating coming-of-age story of Flynn, a young aspiring boxer who grapples with his father's legacy as a failed professional boxer. The play delves into themes of masculinity, self-discovery, and confronting one's past, as Flynn seeks success in his boxing career while trying to cope with internal struggles and redefine his perceptions of manhood.

Kweyama was attracted to the play's relevance and relatability. He saw it as an opportunity to shed light on issues faced by men, particularly regarding emotional expression and the consequences of hiding one's true feelings. The play also touches on the experiences of being gay, portraying a personal journey of self-understanding. Ngwenya emphasised that despite being written in 1986, the play remains timeless and universal in its themes, addressing important topics like gender-based violence, and advocating against hate crimes towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Though the play is multi-layered, it particularly speaks about the experience of being gay and struggling to understand one's identity. It addresses the alarming growth of hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa and worldwide,” said Ngwenya. “Though the production is written by a British writer, we didn’t use accents which will allow audiences to witness this global production get translated into an African story. “The play also offers an opportunity to showcase South African talent, bringing a world-class production to international audiences,” he said.