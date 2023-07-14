TV host and beauty influencer Ayanda Thabethe is expecting her second baby. Thabethe took to social media on Thursday to make the big announcement. The beauty entrepreneur shared a video of herself wearing a white embellished Neviole mermaid dress with strings of silver beads that showcased her growing baby bump.

She completed her look with a white veil. The star looked stunning as she slowly danced to Labrinth’s “No Ordinary” playing in the background. Many of her industry friends and fans, including Lerato Khanyago, Boity Thulo, Lorna Maseko, Linda Mtoba, and Simphiwe ‘’Simz’’ Ngema, congratulated her in the comments section.

Rapper Boity Thulo wrote: "Oh woooow!!! 😍😍😍😍😍Congratulations mommy!!!!!." Celebrity chef and TV host Lorna Maseko said: "Radiant. So beautiful! Congratulations yet again. Such a blessing ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Actress Linda Mtoba expressed: "Congratulations mama 🥺❤️."

Radio and TV host Lerato Kganyago commented: “Again and Again Mommy ❤️ Congratulations my sunshine.” Actress and singer Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema added: “Congratulations mummy❤️ you look breathtaking 😍😍😍🔥’’ Model and reality television star Blue Mbombo said: “Blessings on blessings on blessings ❤️. Congratulations once again mama ❤️”

Last year, on March 16, Thabethe welcomed her first child. She shared a birth video with her 2 million followers at the time, which has since been deleted. She gave birth via c-section at an undisclosed private hospital, with her sister Lungile Thabethe, a YouTuber and make-up artist, by her side. Just two months before her son’s arrival, the star made the first pregnancy announcement on her Instagram account.