Babes Wodumo is now ‘officially a Mashimane’ following lobola negotiations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban’s gqom queen Babes Wodumo and kwaito star Mampintsha further solidified their relationship when Mampintsha paid lobola for the dance queen a few weeks ago. Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, only shared the news with her social media fans on Monday saying: “Lobola negotiations done. She is now officially a Mashimane.” Mashimane is the clan name of her long-time partner, Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo. Simelane had been flashing her engagement ring since October when Maphumulo went down on one knee during a live radio interview. His proposal was met with much jubilation, hugs, kisses and a “yes” from Simelane. However, some fans have not allowed the couple to bask in their romance and are constantly reminding Simelane of the physical abuse that had landed the couple before the courts.

One fan requested that the gqom queen not expose Maphumulo on social media when he assaults her again, now that she had decided to marry him.

Last year, Simelane shared a live video of Maphumulo assaulting her. In the video, commotion could be heard and then Simelane comes to the frame asking Maphumulo why he was assaulting her. Maphumulo then appears going straight for the kill violently slapping Simelane repeatedly.

The video sent shockwaves throughout the country and prompted then minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, to release a statement condemning the assault.

Simelane opened assault charges and Maphumulo was arrested and released on R2000 bail. Charges were soon dropped as the couple adhered to mediation.

The couple seemingly had a smooth 2020 only sharing positive vibes and their wedding is rumoured to take place early next year.

Sunday Tribune