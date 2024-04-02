Babes Wodumo misses Mampintsha on milestone birthday celebration

Losing a partner is painful but losing them before 30 must be worse. South African musician Babes Wodumo was only 28 when she lost her husband, Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo.

The pair had been together for more than 10 years and have a son together. When Mampintsha passed away in December 2022, Babes was shattered. About 15 months later, she still has not yet recovered from losing her husband. On March 25, Babes turned 30 and all she could think about was how much she missed her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) “Wow, most of all this day to me brings pain as it’s the first birthday without Mandla (Mamphintsha)…I would like to thank god for keeping me till this age, I have been thru (through) a lot the past year, including tears and pain, ngashiyelwa ukuba ngiqhubeke lendlela without umyeni wam (I was forced to live without my husband). “It pains me but kukho konke (above everything) I would like to wish myself a blessed birthday and reaching this milestone is reali (really) an achievement in my life as some have not got to this age(30)…🙏 “To more blessings as uMuntu ja Jack (Jack’s person),” she wrote on Instagram.