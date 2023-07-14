Babes Wodumo posts a video of herself singing about rejecting fame if she’d known the price tag it came with

The return of Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo to Instagram couldn’t have come at a better time, with the singer and dancer using the platform to tell her story, her way. The gqom queen and widow of kwaito star Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo posted an old video of herself on Instagram singing about the cost of fame to a gqom beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) According to her, in the song, “Ukube ngangazi (If I had known)”, she would’ve rejected the fame if she knew the cost it came with. “If I had known, if I had been told, if I had seen, If I had dreamed. Lord I would’ve said no. Father, I would’ve rejected the fame,” sang Wodumo. The post comes at a time when it has been alleged by tabloids and social media that the star has been “battling severe illness and is in a critical condition”.

Actress Simz Ngema commented on the post: “The message in your lyrics sis 🥹🙌🔥.” To which the singer responded: “ukube ngangazi ngemphela ngangeke ngivume/ If I had known for real I wouldn’t have agreed.” A fan, @nonjabulo_ns, also commented: “iDaily Sun namanga ayo mxh 🚮! (Daily Sun is lying). Glad to see you alive and well Babes! Qina (Be strong) girl and take care of yourself! In the end, that’s all you have❤️.”