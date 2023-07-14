Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Babes Wodumo posts a video of herself singing about rejecting fame if she’d known the price tag it came with

A pensive Babes Wodumo considers the price of fame. Picture: ANA

A pensive Babes Wodumo considers the price of fame. Picture: ANA

Published 1h ago

Share

The return of Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo to Instagram couldn’t have come at a better time, with the singer and dancer using the platform to tell her story, her way.

The gqom queen and widow of kwaito star Mandla Mampintsha Maphumulo posted an old video of herself on Instagram singing about the cost of fame to a gqom beat.

According to her, in the song, “Ukube ngangazi (If I had known)”, she would’ve rejected the fame if she knew the cost it came with.

“If I had known, if I had been told, if I had seen, If I had dreamed. Lord I would’ve said no. Father, I would’ve rejected the fame,” sang Wodumo.

The post comes at a time when it has been alleged by tabloids and social media that the star has been “battling severe illness and is in a critical condition”.

More on this

Actress Simz Ngema commented on the post: “The message in your lyrics sis 🥹🙌🔥.”

To which the singer responded: “ukube ngangazi ngemphela ngangeke ngivume/ If I had known for real I wouldn’t have agreed.”

A fan, @nonjabulo_ns, also commented: “iDaily Sun namanga ayo mxh 🚮! (Daily Sun is lying). Glad to see you alive and well Babes! Qina (Be strong) girl and take care of yourself! In the end, that’s all you have❤️.”

Whilst another fan, ms_minie_, responded: “This is an old video, this is not the 1st time I’m seeing it.”

To which, the singer responded: “phuma ezindabeni ezingakudingi. Mind your own business.”

Babes Wodumo thanks Pearl Thusi for visiting her late husband’s grave site. Picture: Instagram

Wodumo also posted a picture of Pearl Thusi on her stories, thanking the actress paying her respect to her late husband and visiting his grave.

Related Topics:

South AfricaDurbanBabes WodumoCelebrity GossipSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentEntertainment

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe