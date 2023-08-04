Bahumi Madisakwane and Candice Modiselle cast in ‘Home Wrecker’ film-makers’ new film, ‘Love, Sex & 30’

Film-makers, Stephina Zwane and Salamina Mosese are on a roll, releasing, “Love, Sex & 30,” just over a month after, “Home Wrecker,” on Netflix. Talk about keeping busy! Eight years ago, the two started Sorele Media and made their debut with the 2016 release of, “Love and Kwaito”.

Last month, they dropped, “Home Wrecker”, which piqued the interest of streamers. For those who haven’t caught the film yet, it centres on Tamara Oliphant (Mlotshwa), a high-flying lawyer on the cusp of making partner at the law firm she works at, and her new colleague, Kenzie Miyeni (Makhene-Pulumo), who, despite her friendly facade, envies Tamara’s picture-perfect life. Now, they are getting ready for, “Love, Sex & 30”, which is inspired by Angela Makholwa’s, “The 30th Candle”.

In the press release issued, Zwane, who wears the director’s hat on this project, said: “With ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles’, we aimed to craft a story that resonates with viewers on a deep, emotional level. “The bond of friendship and the journey of self-discovery are universal themes that we hope will touch the hearts of our audience.” Bahumi Madisakwane, Gabisile Tshabalala, Candice Modiselle and Amo Chidi co-star in the film, Love, Sex & 30. Picture: Supplied Her partner in creativity, Mosese, holding down the fort as producer, added: “Working on ‘Love, Sex & 30 Candles,’ has been an incredible experience. The story’s authenticity and the remarkable performances by our cast truly bring the characters to life.

“We are thrilled to present this film to audiences worldwide.” The film stars, Amo Chidi as Dikeledi, Gabisile Tshabalala as Sade, Candice Modiselle as Linda and Bahumi Madisakwane as Nolwazi. Think of this as Mzansi’s version of, “Sex and the City,” as the bond between the friends is tested by bumps in the road as everyone navigates their way through life’s ups and downs.

And if that is not hard enough, secrets are revealed and that’s where the true test - and drama - comes in. Supporting this formidable female cast are, Lunga Shabalala, Loyiso McDonald, Anthony Oseyemi and Terence Bridgett. Prepare for some waterworks as you immerse in the journey of the characters in this film. It is expected to tug at the heart and then some.